4x NP-FZ100 battery charger, the ZITAY ZF41 NP-FZ100 charger in the test

Most current Sony cameras use NP-FZ100 batteries. Especially if you are a photo enthusiast or even have several cameras, you could often get into the embarrassment of wanting to charge several batteries at the same time.

Here I would normally recommend the iSDT NP2, a very good 2-port Sony battery charger.

However, I got my hands on the ZITAY ZF41. The ZITAY ZF41 is a 4-port Sony NP-FZ100 charger, with 65W power supply and display.

Sounds interesting! So I would like to take a look at it in a small test.

The ZITAY ZF41 NP-FZ100 charger under test

The ZITAY ZF41 is initially an approx. 90 x 90 x 28 mm “plastic block”. This has 4x NP-FZ100 battery slots on the top, as well as a small display.

And by small display, I also mean small display. The display measures just 12 x 7 mm. So I hope that you have good eyesight, because otherwise this is hardly readable!

The charger is supplied with power either via a DC input or via USB C.

The DC input accepts 9-20V and requires at least 10W.

9-20V and 10W are also required via USB C, according to the USB Power Delivery Standard.

Alternatively, the charger also accepts Quick Charge with 18W.

Charging at a simple 5V source is therefore not possible.

In principle, the charger can work with 9V and 10W power, but then only one port is active!

If you want to use all four ports, a charger must provide 42W or more. Matching this, ZITAY includes a 65W USB C Power Delivery charger.

the display

The very small display of the ZITAY ZF41 shows you the following information:

Akkustand in %

Battery voltage in volts

input voltage

input current

Charger temperature

In itself a very useful display, also to check whether a battery is full or empty. Excitingly, the display also comes on even if you don’t have a power supply connected but plug in a battery.

Slot fit bad!

Unfortunately the fit of the slots for the NP-FZ100 batteries is very bad! ZITAY simply cut out squares here, which fit rather roughly.

Sometimes you have to squeeze the batteries a bit so that they fit into the slots. It works with all tested NP-FZ100 batteries, but something else is optimal.

Lade time

But how long does it take to charge the batteries? We assume here that you are using a suitable USB PD charger with 42W or more.

Interestingly, the charging time is identical, It doesn’t matter whether you charge one or four batteries!

The NP-FZ100 batteries are completely full after about 3 hours or from then on the charging current drops to +- 0.

However, 70-80% capacity is already reached after 1.5 hours, the last few percent take a very long time as usual.

The batteries are charged with approx. 8-10W, which is quite fast!

Conclusion on the ZITAY ZF41 charger for 4x NP-FZ100 batteries

The ZITAY ZF41 is exciting! The possibility of charging 4x NP-FZ100 batteries at the same time can be quite interesting for some professionals.

This is certainly not a charger for the normal hobby user, since you have to charge 4x NP-FZ100 batteries yourself at the same time, but in a professional or semi-professional environment it can make sense.

The charger charges quickly, regardless of whether you use one or up to four batteries. These are charged with 8-10W and are 100% full in about 3 hours. It doesn’t get much faster!

The display is very practical and shows you information such as the voltage and charge level of the batteries.

The display could only have been a little bigger. The fit of the battery compartments is also “borderline”.

So the charger isn’t perfect, but it’s good. So if you need four shafts, go for it, there aren’t many alternatives.

alternatives: If two charging slots are enough, take a look at the iSDT NP2. I consider this to be better.