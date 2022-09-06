Don’t have a game you want to play recently? Maybe there will be new news here that will appeal to you!

Since August, many game makers and events have brought a lot of new news, and today Ubisoft also officially announced that their online conference Ubisoft Forward will be held at 3 am Taiwan time (UTC+8) on September 11 (Sunday). :00 Appears!

At the same time, the official also brought new news about this conference. The Ubisoft Forward live event will have the latest information on “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” and “Rage Sea War”. The new work of “Assassin’s Creed” will not be absent. This time it will preview the future direction of the series, but don’t miss it.

In addition, Ubisoft will also prepare warm-up events at 2:35 a.m. Taiwan time, including “Smash Bros.”, “For Honor”, “The Crew 2”, “Brave New World” The latest news, seasons, character content, and more for games like 1800.

This time, Ubisoft Forward will be broadcast live on YouTube, Twitch and the official website. Players can choose the platform to watch according to their own habits, and if they use the Twitch platform to watch the live broadcast, viewers will be eligible to receive Twitch Drop rewards for multiple games. Watch on Ubisoft’s official Twitch channel to earn the following rewards:

