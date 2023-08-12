5 essential management tools and methods

Leading a team comes with responsibility and requires a range of skills and experience. Managers are of central importance within a company. They are the link between the management and individual departments and employees. Managers are largely responsible for whether and how certain company goals are achieved, but also for how individual employees develop professionally. A manager is similar to the conductor of an orchestra: he has to distribute tasks, plan the interaction of skills and responsibilities, communicate well and use effective management tools. Read our tips and examples of which management tools and methods are important and useful.

5 methods for effective team management

1. The SMART method to define goals

The SMART method has been established to define goals intelligently and clearly and to manage projects effectively. SMART is an acronym and stands for the following criteria:

S: Specific (specific): The goal is formulated clearly and unambiguously and describes exactly what is to be achieved.

M: Measurable: The goal is measurable and objectively quantifiable. Progress and success can be measured using defined criteria.

A: achievable: The goal is realistic, i.e. achievable. The resources and skills needed to achieve the goal are in place.

R: relevant (relevant): The goal is consistent with and contributes to the overall company goals. The importance and relevance of the goal match the overall direction of the company.

T: time-bound: The goal has a clear time frame. There is a deadline or a set point in time when progress can be measured.

The SMART method stands for clearly defined goals, their measurability and feasibility. The method increases the likelihood that goals will be successfully implemented.

2. The 5, 10, 15, 30 method for team management

Thanks to this method, you ensure that you give your employees enough time: at least 5 minutes per day, 10 minutes per week, 15 minutes per month and 30 minutes per quarter. Use this time to exchange ideas, take stock or create a space in which everyone can express themselves freely.

3. The Deming wheel or the PDCA method for standardized project processes

The Deming wheel is often used in quality management, but it can also be extremely useful in project or team management. The Deming wheel is also known as the PDCA method. PDCA is an acronym that stands for the following 4 steps:

Plan (plan): Goals are defined and measures and processes that are necessary to achieve the goals are identified.

Do (do, implement): The planned measures are implemented and at the same time data and information about the implementation is collected.

Check (check): It is checked whether the implemented measures achieved the desired results. The data on the measures and results are compared with the previously defined goals.

Act (act): Based on the results of the review, appropriate measures are taken: If the goals defined in step 1 have been achieved, the measures can be standardized. If the goals were not achieved, it is checked which changes are necessary and the PDCA cycle starts again.

The PDCA method was developed by the statistician Dr. W. Edwards Demings and is therefore also known as the Deming wheel. The method is a cyclical, iterative process designed to encourage continuous improvement. Planning, implementation, evaluation, and improvement go through a cycle that can be repeated until the best solution to a problem or to achieve a goal is found. In this way, companies can constantly improve their performance and raise quality standards.

4. Visual Management

With visual management, information such as tasks, responsibilities, procedures and processes as well as key figures are presented visually. Popular and well-known are whiteboards on which post-its are attached in different colors and placed and moved depending on the progress of the project.

Thanks to the visual representation, all team members have an immediate overview of the current status, project progress and priorities. Information is easily accessible and presented transparently. Misunderstandings and errors can be reduced, cooperation improved and decision-making accelerated. Problems or bottlenecks can be visible more quickly with visual management and can therefore be solved more quickly.

Visual management helps to structure complex information and projects, optimize work processes and promote teamwork. The tools of visual management are also used in brainstorming. If you want to use this method remotely, you have a variety of digital brainstorming tools to choose from.

5. Effective Meetings

While not strictly a management method, conducting effective meetings makes sense and makes you popular with your team! Encourage short meetings or methods like pecha kucha that involve convincing your audience in 6 minutes and 40 seconds. Instead of excessive meetings, use asynchronous means of communication to manage your team.

5 useful management tools to lead a team

1. Snagit

Snagit is a very easy-to-use software for making screen videos and recordings, and it’s ideal if you’re looking for a creative team management tool.

Why Snagit?

to be able to communicate important information to your employees visually and without long explanations to share video feedback to record remote meetings to create processes, procedures and other visual instructions

2. Google Agenda

A shared calendar is one of the most effective team management tools. Google Agenda is one of the most common and user-friendly calendar applications.

Why Google Agenda?

to synchronize team calendars to find out about the various availabilities before planning a meeting to show more transparency as a manager because it is also easily accessible when traveling to create to-do lists and to evaluate your own time management

3. ClickUp

ClickUp is a project management tool that makes it easier to lead teams and motivate employees.

Why ClickUp?

to set goals and track their progress to avoid too many emails to create mental maps and get an overview of employees’ workload to link it with other management tools like Google Drive, Slack etc.

4. Slack

As a social network and instant messaging tool, Slack enables smooth communication between team members – flexible and easy.

Why Slack?

to set up dedicated channels for projects or interests and to promote collective intelligence to facilitate informal communication within the team to set up a central place for exchange

5. diBox

With diBoks you can obtain opinions, ideas, suggestions, wishes and comments from your team members, anonymously if you wish.

Why diBoks?

to improve your management methods to broaden your horizons with new ideas to involve and motivate employees to encourage and reward initiative

Some simple management tips that may help you

Choose the right management tools and methods that also motivate your team. Choose those digital tools that make your everyday life as a manager and that of your team easier. Choose tools and applications that combine multiple functions or centralize exchanges. Practice active listening. Active listening helps you to improve your empathy and develop a better understanding of the individual personalities in the team. Promote the right to make mistakes. This encourages initiative. Regularly ask for feedback on how the management tools are working for your team members and if there are any questions about the use. Don’t wait for the annual review to get feedback from your team members. This is the only way to find timely solutions to problems. Openness and respect towards the employees will also give you more respect.

