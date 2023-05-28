5 full Windows versions free to download

At Pentecost, GIGA is giving you five full versions of the manufacturer Ashampoo that you would otherwise have to download free of charge, including the digital household book Ashampoo Money and the system optimization tool Ashampoo UnInstaller 11. You can find more information about the free full versions and the download links in the following article .

Pentecost campaign: 5 full Windows versions to download free of charge

In detail, the programs offered for free download are Ashampoo Money, Ashampoo UnInstaller 11, Ashampoo Snap 14, Ashampoo Backup Pro 15 and Ashampoo Photo Commander 16. You can find the download links below, but keep in mind that the possibility of the free download only up to and including Monday, May 29th consists.

Ashampoo Money

With Ashampoo Money you get a digital household book for Windows that clearly shows your income and expenses, manages several accounts and also takes into account fixed costs such as taxes and insurance.

Notice: In order to be able to use the free full version of Ashampoo Money, you must register with the free software launcher Ashampoo Connect.

Ashampoo Money

Ashampoo UnInstaller 11

Ashampoo UnInstaller 11 uninstalls any program from your computer. The program uses four different deletion techniques to remove programs, apps and plugins without leaving any data behind.

Download Ashampoo UnInstaller 11

Ashampoo Snap 14

With Ashampoo Snap 14 you create screenshots and screen videos of your desktop. The captured images and videos can then be edited and shared without the need for third-party programs.

Ashampoo Snap 14

Ashampoo Backup Pro 15

Ashampoo Backup Pro 15 allows you to create backups of any data as well as entire operating systems and thus prevent data loss in the event of system failures, malware or hardware problems.

Download Ashampoo Backup Pro 15

Ashampoo Photo Commander 16

With Ashampoo Photo Commander 16 you get a complete solution for viewing, organizing, editing and presenting photos. The program provides you with more than 200 functions to complete all common tasks related to photo files.

Ashampoo Photo Commander 16

