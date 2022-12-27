Finally Santa Claus has let you find the perfect gaming PC under the tree, with which to recover spectacular titles that take full advantage of the characteristics of your machine, especially if it has a CPU Intel I7-12700H of the twelfth generation and a breathtaking graphics configuration offered by an NVIDIA RTX3060 with resolution 4K, HDR and real-time ray tracingwhich are part of the gaming experience

If these elements will be the joy of the senses, one history addictive, a good one direction artistic, a level design inspired and (of course) a gameplay calibrated and engaging they will take you on fantastic journeys, because PC video games are not only the pumped graphics of large productions, but a way to discover decidedly particular niche products.

But remember that before buying a PC video game it is always necessary to inquire about the minimum system requirements that the title requires to run correctly.

Videogame 5 must-try Xbox games you got this Christmas by Emanuele Capone

December 26, 2022



Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection

Definitely the best version to live or relive the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End e in the spinoff Uncharted The Lost Legacy. Sony continues with the strategy of bringing the noble PlayStation exclusives to Steam: at the recent The Game Awards the release date of the PC version of The Last of Us Parte Iwhich will arrive on March 3, 2023.

If you’ve always been a PC user, this could be the one first approach to a PlayStation titletherefore it is advisable to watch a video summary of the history of the series developed by Naughty Dog before diving headlong into exploring the glittering exotic landscapes of Uncharted.





Elder Ring

Con Elder Ringthe development studio FromSoftware has renewed the concept of soulslike enough to win the awarded as Game of the Year at the recent The Game Awards. Despite the high difficulty, a stylistic feature that distinguishes the genre, the Elden Ring Interregnum is a fascinating and vast world that dominates the player: the very high quality of the level design and an excellent combat system that requires total attention, accompany the player in an experience full of encounters (and above all clashes) with more than a hundred deadly bosses that are distinguished by different characteristics. Even on PC, Elder Ring is destined to enter the history of soulslike and more generally in that of the open world.





Ghostwire Tokyo

The production of Tango Gameworks, headed by game director Kenji Kimura, transports the gamer to a ghostly and atmospheric Tokyo. The mix of Japanese folklore, horror and urban legends is particularly successful and forms the backdrop for a well-calibrated and never punitive game action. Even with some small imperfections, Ghostwire Tokyo it remains a satisfying experience, especially visually on PC, a platform that highlights its artistic direction. The lights of Tokyo at night are a real show.





A Plague Tale: Requiem

The French studio Asobo reconfirms its talent by building a sequel, divided in 17 chapters for an approximate duration of 17 hourswhich improves without distorting the characteristics of the first chapter of the series Plague Tale. The graceful poetry of the landscapes of the South of France accompanies Amicia and Hugo on a painful journey of maturation and discovery. A trip to desperate for a cure for the Maculaa mysterious disease that afflicts Hugo, in which the protagonists will meet very interested supporting actors who give the story numerous unexpected nuances.





Return to Monkey Island

Old gamers have been waiting for it for decades, but finally Ron Gilbert, author of the first two Monkey Islands, made them come back to that island. Return to Monkey Island it could only be a nostalgia operation to find the lost children orphans of point and click adventures, but that was not the case, because the talent of Gilbert and his team, Terrible Toybox, has created a fun indie that breaks away from the logic of a videogame universe crowded with copycat titles.

Scenarios The 2023 of video games: less mobile, little VR and a lot on Xbox and PlayStation 5 by Emanuele Capone

December 27, 2022







Red Dead Redemption 2

3 years after its PC debut, the colossal western on Rockstar has reached a new peak of players on Steam, thanks to the cost dropped to 19.99 euros. The Adventures of Arthur Morgan are ours and yours off the list, because RDR 2 is the title capable of moving all the technical characteristics of a real gaming PC.