5 Games to Play This Valentine's Day with That Special Someone – Gamereactor
5 Games to Play This Valentine's Day with That Special Someone

5 Games to Play This Valentine's Day with That Special Someone

Games can often be portrayed as a solitary experience, but for those of you who do have someone special in your life, there are plenty of opportunities to bring that partner into co-op adventures.

As gaming has grown in popularity, more and more couples are looking to find the perfect game that they can actually enjoy together instead of just one person sitting and watching the other play. We’ve compiled a list of five of the best games you can enjoy with your partner this Valentine’s Day.

1. It Takes Two

While It Takes Two may not initially sound like the best game for a couple to play – it does focus on a married couple on the brink of divorce, after all – it’s a really fun co-op experience that requires two people to work together to play a role.

From Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two has won critical acclaim around the world and even won Game of the Year in 2021. It’s currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch, so no matter what modern platform you own, you should be ready to go.

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Honestly, this list could just be full of LEGO games, because they’ve all proven to be fun co-op adventures, and whatever your fancy fits the bill. Whether it’s Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Batman or Marvel, there’s a LEGO game to play.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not only the latest entry from TT Games, but it’s packed with content, covering all nine major Star Wars films. Its gameplay is also very accessible, giving you a relaxed co-op experience as you collect studs and watch your enemies disintegrate into tiny pieces of plastic.

3. Don’t Starve Together

From two cute, wholesome games to now something a little creepy in Don’t Starve Together. Likewise, many other survival classics could have a place on this list, but in Don’t Starve Together, you get more than the usual digging, cutting and crafting, as the cartoony Tim Burton-esque The visuals will captivate and creep you out at the same time.

Don’t Starve Together is a potentially challenging experience, but it mostly remains mysterious and a little spooky, all while being fun. For those of you who may have grown tired of the worlds of Minecraft and Terraria, this is certainly a world worth trying.

4. Cuphead

It’s definitely not for the faint of heart, and can cause a lot of frustration due to its difficulty. But if you and your partner consider yourself elite gamers, there’s no real reason not to take on the roles of Mugman and Cuphead in their fantastic run-and-gun adventures.

Cuphead also recently received a big DLC ​​in the form of the delicious final course, so there’s some great new content to explore in addition to the original game. Despite its difficulty, Cuphead is a phenomenal game that stands out for its unique visual style, inspired by early animation from the 1920s and 30s.

5. Portal 2

Portal 2’s single-player campaign has been hailed as one of the greatest puzzle games of all time, and its co-op campaign is no slouch. Putting you in the role of two adorable robots navigating through Aperture Labs, Portal 2’s co-op is another puzzle game, but one that’s such a classic we couldn’t resist putting it on this list.

Although originally released in 2011, Portal 2 has recently made its way to the Nintendo Switch, breathing new life into the game and introducing it to a whole new audience. If you haven’t managed to try this yet, be sure to try it with your partner this Valentine’s Day.

If you’re in a long-distance relationship, there are plenty of other games you can enjoy together on the couch or online, but if you haven’t played them all, these are definitely worth checking out. Do you have a favorite game to play with your partner? let us know.

