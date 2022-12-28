Let it be that classicthat Oled or the simplest Litethe Nintendo Switch has been a coveted Christmas gift since it hit shelves 5 years ago.

And if you’re among the lucky new owners of a Switch after this last Christmas, here it is a selection of the best games with which to spend the holidays (but not only).

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It hit shelves alongside the first version of the Nintendo Switch, back in 2017, but is still regarded the best game on Switch, and also the best on all Nintendo consoles. Breath of the Wild is a complete, long-lived and complex story: it can be completed in less than 50 hours, but over 150 are needed to discover all the details, and you never get tired.





Pokémon Arceus

Only arriving earlier this year, it turned the Pokémon franchise upside down (for the better), making real sense to the goal of catching them all: in ArceusPokémon are caught in the wild, you run away from them to avoid getting hit. All this, catapulted into an ancient period in which Pokémon were still more of an object of study than reliable companions. The main story can be completed in less than 30 hours, but to get to Arceus, also called the Original Creature, all the Pokémon in the region must be captured at least once, a task that can take up to 80 hours. Here the full review.





Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Fifa Street in Super Mario sauce. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football it’s fun, multiplayer, and fast paced almost like a casual smartphone game. There are tournaments and multiplayer in 8, which makes it simple but not trivial. The story is very fast, you finish it in less than 5 hours, and to complete everything in detail you need less than 20. Here the full review.





Sifu

First announced for virtually all platforms except the Switch, but actually arrived 9 months later on the Nintendo console as well, Sifu it’s a brawler which takes from the most famous video games of the genre and adds modern perspectives. It’s horizontally scrolling, but it’s also in false 3D; the story loosely follows more important titles come Ghost of Tsushima per PlayStation, in which a samurai sets out on a journey to avenge family pride. It’s a fast story and literally no holds barred: you finish it in less than 10 hours, and if you want to complete all the extras, 20 hours in total are enough.

Pokémon Scarlet or Violet

It was anticipated as the game of the year, the first, true open world pokemon game. And it’s certainly very open and it’s actually the size of a world, but it’s not an open world in the playful sense of the word. Pokémon Scarlet e Violet have disappointed in many respects, going back on some progress made especially in Pokémon Arceus such as catching Pokémon in the wild. As if that weren’t enough, the game is full of bugs and slowdowns that fans and enthusiasts didn’t like at all. But it’s not all to be thrown away, on the contrary: the world of Pokémon Violet and Scarlet and at least as vast as that of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and there are new quick fights in the wild that make the adventure more fun and less monotonous. In Violet and Scarlet there is not only one main story, but 3: to get to the end without getting distracted you need about 30 hours, but if you get lost in nature to complete all the little missions and capture all the Pokémon, you need more than 70 hours to be able to say that you know the Paldea region like the back of your hand. Here the full review.