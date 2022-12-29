PlayStation 5 (for fans, simply PS5) was the most written name in the letters, real and imaginarysent to Santa also in 2022.

The most requested gift of the year, but in fact still difficult to find except at exorbitant prices. But those who were lucky enough to have received it as a gift now have the opportunity to play those titles that you hadn’t dared to watch on PS4 for keep the wow effect intact that only the new generation of consoles can offer.

There are the big ones exclusives which characterized the last playful season of Sony, a small, delightful, indie that has reached the heart of the general public and an old acquaintance courted and finally conquered by the Japanese giant, which at the beginning of 2023 could give some surprises.

God of War Ragnarok

The new Norse adventure of the hero Kratos and his son Atreus, developed in the Santa Monica studios, he picked up awards at the recent Game Awards and represents the perfect sequel to the action game that debuted in 2018, redefining the saga of God of War. Ragnarok’s next-gen debut expands the gameplay experience by introducing a very important and significant work on the accessibility of the title: till today, God of War Ragnarok is among the best action-adventure games available in the market, both for the thrilling story and the addictive gameplay. It is also one of the best exclusives in the PS5 catalog.





Horizon Forbidden West

Another PlayStation exclusive, developed by Guerrilla Games, which improves and expands the elements present in the predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn. An opulent open world full of sub-plots, a layered narrative and a good combat system accompany the new adventure of the redhead Aloy, a heroine packaged by Guerrilla who well represents the new course of female videogame characters. The post-apocalyptic world of Forbidden West is an important stylistic feature of the title, its charm, its vastness, its silences interrupted by the hum of animal-like machines, capture the player in a whirlwind of emotions like in a cold snowstorm.





Destiny 2 – Queen of Whispers

For now the best expansion of the universe of Destiny created by Bungiea team that has joined the PlayStation family with a financial transaction worth 3.6 billion of dollars. You can start with The Queen of Whispers waiting for the new expansion Eclipse, to be released on February 28, 2023, which according to Joe Blackburn, game director of the game, will further revolutionize Bungie’s MMO science fiction universe. And Eclipse could really hold some surprises for PlayStation users.





Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital, a development studio led by Kazunori Yamauchi, has created Gran Turismo 7 as a natural evolution of the features already present in the previous chapters of the famous video game series. The title strikes the right balance between an accessible driving model and simulation with an obsessive attention to detailengaging dynamics on circuits that border on photorealism and that go well with the technical characteristics of the PlayStation 5.

Stray

The cat Stray was last summer’s gaming hero and picked up Best Indie and Best Indie Debut at the recent Game Awards. Developed by BlueTwelve Studio in collaboration with Annapurna Interactive, Stray is a feline adventure full of charm, a story with a cyberpunk atmosphere curated with love and with an inspired art direction, dashed with a palette of vivid colors. The game, exclusively for PlayStation and PChas succeeded in the very difficult task of bringing an independent production, usually made up of niche titles, to the general public.