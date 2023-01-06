Inside Eureka Park, housed inside the Venetian, one of the many hotels in Las Vegas with areas dedicated to CES 2023 (here all the news)there are the pavilions of about twenty countries around the world, whose startups have the opportunity to show themselves to potential investors during the most important electronics fair of the year.

Among these countries there is also Italy, with about fifty startups selected by ITAthe agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies: we visited the stand and chose the 5 that seemed to us more interesting or curious. Only 5, because to name 50 would have been impossible. Better: it would have been possible but we would not have done them or our readers a favour.

GeckoWay

Perhaps the one that struck us the most: born in 2017 on the outskirts of Rome, in mid-2020 she came up with the idea of Virtual Crab, the project to bring art to people through mixed reality. “In October of that year we bought Microsoft’s HoloLens viewers, in March 2021 we started doing the first tests and in mid-2022 we thought about creating experiences related to art through holograms”, explained the founder, Marco Rinelli. Through images, scans and the use of drones they have reconstructed about twenty works and locations in 6 Italian cities, which can be seen virtually through any VR viewer: “The intention is to sell the service to museums, especially on the American market . Is exactly here at CES we have had many good contacts”. We don’t find it hard to believe it, after walking (without moving) in the Vesuvius area, examining and dismantling a statue of Ulysses and appreciating the paintings exhibited in an art gallery.





Contents.com

Using GPT-3, the AI ​​algorithm is based on ChatGPT, this Milanese startup, born in 2021 and which today employs 60 people, helps companies create content. What content? “Product datasheets for ecommerce, texts for blogs, for marketing, for promotion on social networks”, explained Stefano Romanazzi, product marketing manager. We have seen their system in action and it is similar to others based on AI, but optimized for the needs of enterprises: “We act as an intermediary, adapting the datasets on which these AIs are based to create content to the customer’s needs, carrying out anti-plagiarism checks to avoid copyright infringements and so on”, Camilla Poretti, presales manager told us . Obviously, companies pay for these services: “The plan of basic subscription costs 29.99 euros per month and entitles you to create 1500 contents, while the annual one offers a 30% discount on the cost of the 12 months”.





The Meter

Startup Genoese born in 2023 from the experience of another startup active since 2014, it does environmental surveying: their device uses a lidar and a laser to measure the dimensions of an environment. The ideal customers are architects and surveyors: “It is positioned in the center of a room and proceeds with the scan, mapping 1600 points per revolution – said Alessandro Guasti, the designer – and it is able to see up to 60 meters away ”. The Meter employs about fifty people and by the end of 2023 he would like to arrive on the market with the finished product (which is made in Genoa). How much will it cost? “We are trying to stay under 5,000 euros, even if it won’t be easy”.





Domethics

The Turin startup co-founded by Mirko Bretto, of which We spoke about Italian Tech at the beginning of 2022, when it won one of the Innovation Awards at CES, used the experience gained with Adriano, the first device, to create CarePet. simplifying, Adriano is a hub that allows you to integrate information from various sensors (smoke, fire, sleep, door opening, anti-panic, movement and others) in one place and is dedicated to the elderly and those who take care of them , while CarePet does more or less the same things but for cats and dogs. Bretto explained to us that “it’s a mat that you put in the kennel and monitor sleep quality, heart rate and breathing and warn if it detects anomalies”. Works both within Hadrian’s ecosystem and on its ownthrough an app, and should arrive on the market in June, at a price of 100-150 euros.

VisionAir

Born in Massa in 2020, this startup has been following one of the strongest trends in the tech world for a couple of years, what has to do with devices related to health: “Everyone was making masks, so we thought we’d do something similar too,” one of the founders, Michele Boni, told us. The product is called Take a Breath and it is based on the properties of air, which “when it is accelerated acquires consistency and becomes temporarily solid” and can in fact be used inside a wearable visor to remove pollutants and viruses from the respiratory tract. Boni explained to us that everything works through two flows, one which creates a barrier in front of the face and the other which pushes clean air (there is a filter) towards the wearer of the visor, and that “our product it doesn’t isolate you from the world like Dyson’s does (which is this and we had tried, ed) but rather it allows you to smile, to talk to other people and to interact with them”. Still in the prototype stage, Take a Breath should hit the market “within 12 months”.

