The trip out of town on Easter Monday 2023 it is a must. Especially thanks to thee-bike we can push ourselves and discover new itineraries. Here we suggest five itineraries in Italy. The adventure on ae-bike allows you to grind a good dose of kilometers. So dispose of some gluttony that we allowed ourselves at the table Easter 2023.

Easter Monday 2023, an e-bike trip to discover the Venetian Dolomites

The Venetian Dolomites they are among the most visited destinations by cycle tourists. It is a path of 47 kilometres. Part of Calalzo of Cadore and arrives at Cimabanche pass. The Belluno town can also be reached by train, to then move to the heart of the eastern Dolomites. We suggest, during the ride, to stop at Cortina.

Easter Monday 2023, 5 e-bike trips source Pixabay

Easter Monday 2023, an e-bike trip to discover the Ligurian coast

From the Venetian Dolomites to the charming one Ligurian coast. This route is slightly less difficult than the other. Here we find a landscape dominated by the sea. There are well 22 km of the cycle-pedestrian circuit of Levanto.

This alternates narrow tunnels with breathtaking views of the jagged east coast. A stage that allows you to stop to admire the landscape and maybe take a dip in the crystal clear waters of Port Louse.

Easter Monday 2023, 5 e-bike trips, source Pixabay

Easter Monday 2023, an e-bike trip to discover the Sienese hills

Dirt trails and hills as far as the eye can see. Here we are discovering the Sienese hills. By e-bike you can ride for 40 kilometers in the Crete Senesi. It starts from the capital up to Ascianocrossing almost lunar landscapes, with gray-blue tones.

Easter Monday 2023, an e-bike trip to discover the Via Francigena

Along the Boot, at least once in your life, you have to come across the Via Francigena. Riding an e-bike choosing one of the points of the Via Francigena you get to Vatican CITY. We suggest the 17 km stretch. This starts from the locality The retort a Saint Peter, passing through the heart of Rome. Via Trionfale, the viewpoint of Monte Mario and its view of the capital, up to San Pietro.

Easter Monday 2023, 5 e-bike trips, source Pixabay

Easter Monday 2023, an e-bike trip to discover Puglia

Finally, cyclists who love e-bike travel. For Easter Monday 2023 you can try your hand at discovering Puglia. Here we suggest a stretch of 65 kilometers on the Cycle path of the Alta Murgia Park.

This path can be in turn divided in 7 stages. Among the most interesting are the 17 kilometers that go from Corato at the Necropolis of San Magno. On an e-bike you will be catapulted into the past.