5 keys to understand the Theory of Relativity

In November 1915, Albert Einstein lived one of the highlights of his career as a scientist, presenting his famous Theory of relativity before the Prussian Academy of Sciences, in Berlin. Four years later, on May 29, 1919, 20th century science reached its climax with the confirmation of this theory. However, his initial articles, where he incorporated the first relativistic thoughts into the world of science, date back to 1905, published when the physicist was only 26 years old. And if you could have a copy of those texts in your hands right now, you would be surprised by the ease of reading. The text is simple and the equations do not exceed the complexity that a few mathematical algebra problems can pose.

This is because Einstein had a very visual way of thinking, with a method that consisted of posing small mental problems and solving them in his mind, thus expressing the ideas more clearly. An example of this developmental process is his famous twin paradox.

In its entirety, Einstein developed two theories: General Relativity, linked to the gravitational field and reference systems, and Special Relativity, more related to the physics of movement as a function of space-time. As a whole, his work completely changed the vision of the Universe and many phenomena and concepts such as time, space and gravity. Thus, although it may be difficult to understand and a little scary to face, it is possible to simplify it into a series of key points that collect its results and make it accessible to anyone who wants it. We present to you, therefore, the five essential points to finally understand the Theory of Relativity.

THE SPEED OF LIGHT IS ABSOLUTE

One of the key points of the Theory of Relativity stipulates that light propagates always at 300,000 km/s regardless of the reference system from which we observe. What does this mean exactly? Einstein illustrates this with one of his mental games in a very simple way.

Pose a person on board a train moving at 100 km/h. At the same time, another individual is traveling on another train in the same direction, but this one at 90 km/h. Thus, for the observer of the second train, the first is only moving at 10 km/h, and not at 100 km/h, which would be what he would observe if, suddenly, his train stopped. That is, the speed with which he sees the first train depends on whether your reference system is stopped or moving. Well, with light this is not true.

Einstein states that, regardless of where you look from, whether you are moving or not, you will always see light moving at the same speed: 300,000 km/s. Applied to his own game, we would have that both the person on the first train and the second would see the light moving at the same speed. Thus, the Theory of Relativity puts light as an invariable that is, an always constant quantity.

TIME IS RELATIVE

Another of the main results of this theory is that time, unlike the speed of light, it is not absolute and will depend on the movement of the observers. That is, two events that appear simultaneous from someone’s perspective may not be simultaneous from another person’s perspective. And the most curious thing about all this is that they would both be right.

To understand it, Einstein recovers the mental example of trains. This time he imagines a first individual standing next to the tracks when a train passes. Then, just as the middle car is in front of him, lightning strikes the first and last car. Since he is at a medium distance from both events, the light from him reaches the eye at the same time and he can affirm, without error, that the two rays have hit at the same time.

Now, for another person sitting in that same central car, inside the train, things would be very different, but equally true. And from her perspective, the rays would also travel the same distance but, due to the relative motion of the train, the light coming from the beam in the tail would reach the observer later. Therefore, this person will say, without being wrong either, that the lightning struck at different times.

This idea is very unintuitive, since it is an apparently contradictory reasoning, but it is not. Another very useful example of this relative appreciation of the passage of time is the twin paradox, somewhat more complicated, but just as curious.

TIME AND SPACE ARE NOT INDEPENDENT

Among other concepts, the Theory of Relativity highlights that it is important redefine the concepts of space and time since they are not independent terms, but are combined into one known as space time. It is something as if both concepts were inseparable companions: what happens to one will affect the other.

This statement was, for Einstein, a clear consequence of the relativity of time: if an event, such as the lightning that hits the train, occurs at a different time depending on the position in which each person is, both concepts must be together. Thus, neither can be treated independently to the other.

MASS IS EQUIVALENT TO ENERGY

Do you know the famous equation E=mc2? Well, it is probably the most popular result of the Theory of Relativity. Furthermore, scientifically it was a milestone because, with that simple and elegant equation, Einstein managed to bring together two astonishing conclusions.

First of all, he states that the energy and mass are related and that they can become, practically, equivalent. As an illustrative example, the physicist asks you to imagine an object that emits two pulses of light in opposite directions. As each pulse carries a certain amount of energy, the object’s own energy decreases, as it gives it up to those pulses. Well, Einstein determined through algebraic formulas that, for this to be coherent, the object would also have to lose mass. That is, energy and mass would be directly related.

On the other hand, in a more profound way, in this equation lies the key that explains another result of great importance: Why is it impossible for a moving object to reach the speed of light?. And, according to the equation, if this were to happen, the mass of the object would have to be infinite, which would require, according to the above, infinite energy, something that is impossible. Therefore, it is stipulated that only massless objects or, rather, waves with zero mass will be able to reach speeds similar to that of light.

GRAVITY IS SIMPLY A DEFORMATION

If this entire theory is based on unintuitive and almost surreal concepts, Einstein’s conception and definition of gravity as the closing point of the Theory of Relativity seems taken from one of Kafka’s stories. And he states that spacetime is not flat but is deformed by the objects located in it.

So, imagine a large cloth held in the air and stretched horizontally. If we throw a small ball on it, it will sink just a little. Now, if we place a much larger ball a little further away, it will curve the fabric much more, so that the smaller ball will move towards it due to the inclination in the fabric caused by the second one. Well, that is what, according to Einstein, happens in the Universe. We or the objects we handle would be those small balls that hardly curve the fabric, while, for example, the Earth would be that big ball, which greatly deforms the fabric and draws us to it.

Einstein thus closed the Theory of Relativity, with the statement that gravity was not a force, but a consequence of the curvature of the plane of space-time and leaving on the table one of the most important results of physics throughout the 20th century and, probably, marking science in the 21st with them.

