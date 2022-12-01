Nokia X20 and X10. (Photo taken from Nokia official website)

Nokia’s smartphones have always been very active in upgrading the new version of the Android operating system. In response to the new generation of Android 13 system released by Google this year, according to foreign media Nokiapoweruser reports, Nokia has begun the layout of the system upgrade push. It is known that the first wave of models that can be upgraded to the Android 13 system will be the first to be upgraded. There are 5 models in total. These include: XR20 5G, G50 5G, G11 Plus, X20 5G and X10 5G.

However, it is unclear whether the 5 models will get the official release of the new version of the system, whether it will be at the end of this year or the first half of next year.

Please read on…

In addition, Android models launched in 2022 this year can theoretically be upgraded to support the Android 13 system, such as Nokia X30 5G and Nokia G60 5G. However, Google has released a list of models that support the Android 13 system version. The two models Nokia X30 5G and Nokia G60 5G are included, and it is estimated that the upgrade schedule may be the next stage after the above five models.

