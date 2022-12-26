There is of course the last one Halo and there is Elder Ringthere are various Gears of War, Call of Duty e all titles related to Lego (like this). But recommending those, such as games to be installed immediately on the Xbox received at Christmas (X or S, it doesn’t matter at the moment), would be trivial: they must be tried, but you know they have to be tried.

Here we do something else: we advise 5 slightly lesser-known games (except one), to invite you to perhaps discover some genre you didn’t know you loved, or more simply something you didn’t even know existed. Titles are listed alphabetically and are almost all included in the Game Pass (what’s this?). Which already of her is definitely something to try.

The Ascent

Genre action role-playing game cyberpunk, The Ascent it is a mix between Cyberpunk 2077 (as a setting) and the historical games of the series Shadowrun (how to approach): isometric 3D view, the character is controlled with the two sticks, to move and to aim, and shoot. You shoot a lot, even in co-op. It’s not only incredibly funny but it’s also very atmospheric, because the atmospheres of science fiction imagined by William Gibson are recreated to perfection, with environments teeming with humans, strange creatures and machines, all and all sometimes hostile and sometimes not. The main title is included in the Game Pass, the expansions must be purchased separately.

Forza Horizon 5

A driving game, but also an open world, with tracks and routes created in the heart of Mexico, in a huge area that can be explored at will, ranging from beaches to mountains: Forza Horizon 5 it is widely the title that we have played the most in the editorial office on our Xbox, and should be tried (it’s on Game Pass) even by those who are not necessarily passionate about cars. In the main storyline there are dozens and dozens of races, on or off the road, but the game remains alive even after, not only through the multiplayer but also with ever-changing weekly competitions. Graphically flawless, Forza Horizon 5 it allows you to drive over 600 cars, from historic models from the 1950s to the latest hypercars worth millions of euros, and new ones are added constantly.

Ghost Song

Coming to Game Pass in late 2022, Ghost Song (here our review) it’s what you call a metroidvania, that is an action game that combines elements typical of Metroid and Castelvania, such as the huge 2D map that is not entirely explorable but which expands as the player adds upgrades or acquires specific objects. This is sci-fi setting and tells the story of what it seems an android who was shipwrecked on an unknown planet and he will have to make his way through groups of enemies until he understands the whole complicated story. Which is to be appreciated almost as much as the action phases.

Hades

Graphically beautiful, Hades is an action roguelike with a mythological setting: take on the role of the son of Hades, who must escape from Hell and from the cumbersome shadow of his father. To help him (or hinder him) there are more or less all the gods of Olympus, who will gradually offer him new powers and weapons (or curses) that he can use to face hordes of enemies. As in all roguelikes, as he dies and progresses they unlock permanent abilities that allow you to always go a little further, up to the coveted final. But that is not an ending. Hades it’s no longer in Game Pass, but it’s worth getting, too because the sequel has just been announced.

Tunic

Beautiful not only because it is beautiful to look at, but also for how it is structured: in the role of a little fox, you find yourself in an isometric 3D world to explore and about which you know nothing, with the little information that comes in the form Of pages torn from an imaginary instruction manual. Like that of a game that could be the game that is being played. Original setting aside, Tunic it’s sort of in between The Legend of Zeldawith some locations accessible only after acquiring a certain skill or getting your hands on a specific item, and the games in the Dark Souls. It’s very difficult, in short. But it’s on Game Pass, so it’s very easy to try it out.

