5. Open Search Symposium #ossym23 – Call for Papers

Submit contributions to the open internet search by the end of May

#ossym23 – The European Open Search Conference (Image source: Open Search Foundation OSF)

Until May 31, 2023, contributions from science and practice are welcome for the International Symposium on Open Internet Search #ossym23. CERN in Geneva will again host the hybrid conference and will open its doors to the open search community from October 4th to 6th, 2023.

With the fifth #ossym, the Open Search Foundation OSF is again creating a forum to discuss and promote ideas, concepts or practical solutions for open internet search in Europe.

From data centers to elementary schools

Open Search stands for open and transparent solutions, both in research and in practice. The big goal is to create as many free and independent ways as possible to navigate the Internet. That is why the call for papers on #ossym23 is aimed at a broad group of experts from research and IT, data centers, libraries, technology companies, education, but also at lawyers, ethicists and politicians.

Wide range of open search topics

Scientific papers are just as welcome for #ossym23 as concepts for open internet searches or practical experiences. The range of topics is also deliberately diverse and ranges from open search architectures and platforms to personalization or georeferencing on the Internet to Large Language Models (LLM) and Machine Learning (ML). Finally, open search is highly relevant to all forms of artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, new business models, legal frameworks or innovative political solutions are required that make the Internet freer, more transparent and more democratic again.

“Open source” documentation of the contributions

Contributions are to be submitted in English, the conference language, from science as full papers (4-6 pages), for concepts and practical contributions, extended abstracts (1 page) are sufficient. The program committee will decide whether they will be accepted in a peer-reviewed process, and the selection will be made on July 15, 2023. The contributions to #ossym23 will then be published online – including DOIs and ISBNs.

information and registration

The #ossym23 will take place from October 4th to 6th, 2023 on site in Geneva and online, the conference language is English, the host is CERN, the organizer is OSF.

The call for papers, more about the program committee and further information can be found here.

Image source: Open Search Foundation OSF

The Open Search Foundation e.V. is a European movement to create the foundation for independent, free and self-determined access to information on the Internet. In cooperation with research institutions, computer centres and other partners, we’re committed to searching the web in a way that benefits everyone.

Motto: „Together for a Better Net“.

