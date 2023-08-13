5 places to visit in summer…

Whether you are a lover of altitudes, or you simply want to make an exception to the rule, in Italy there are many enchanting mountain places where to spend the summer holidays, with a wide choice of outdoor activities, gastronomy, culture and much more. Here are five ideal ones to visit in the summer, staying away from crowded beaches.

Summer holidays in the mountains: 5 unmissable places in Italy

For those who don’t particularly like the sea or have the desire to take refuge at an altitude to switch off, a holiday in the mountains could be the solution. Many mountain resorts are certainly less crowded during the summer, which makes them even more attractive. The contact with nature, hiking, tranquillity that characterizes these places are the basis of a healthy holiday. And it certainly is a good way to avoid crowded beaches.

Here are five mountain places in Italy that are ideal for spending the summer holidays:

1. La Thuile

A small village in the Aosta Valley from which to admire the Mont Blanc and explore the Gran Paradiso National Park. Located on the border with France, La Thuile enjoys an almost fairy-tale atmosphere. This locality, known for its ski and snowboard slopes, offers many activities to do even in summer. In addition to visiting the Fort of Bardyou can choose between various excursions in nature and trekking of different difficulty and duration.

eDreams – Discounts and last minute offers. Enter, Book, Travel!

Holidays in the mountains: what to do in La Thuile in summer?

The itineraries to discover La Thuile will take you through the beautiful alpine landscapes, waterfalls, lakes and suggestive mountain refuges. Here are some places to see for the trekking lovers:

Rutor waterfalls Pietra Rossa lake Bella Comba lakes Piccolo San Bernardo hill Chanousia Alpine Botanical Garden

For those looking for something more adventurous, the rafting on the Dora Baltea river, an adrenaline-pumping experience among the rapids and jumps into the water. You can also try sport fishing, paragliding, or horse riding and tennis.

A relaxing walk will instead be a great way to discover the culture and history of the place, for example by visiting the Berton House Museum, dedicated to the life and traditions of La Thuile. To end the day on a high note, you absolutely must taste the typical dishes such as fondue, polenta and chestnut soup.

2. Adamello Brenta Park

The Brenta area, in Trentino, is a true paradise for nature and sports enthusiasts. The Adamello Brenta Park hosts the largest natural park in Europe and the largest protected area in the region. It is a place rich in biodiversity, where you can admire lakes, waterfalls, woods and wild animals. Here you can indulge in the most diverse outdoor activities, from trekking to mountain biking, rafting and climbing.

What to do in the Adamello Brenta Park in the summer?

There are numerous trails and hiking itineraries to choose from based on difficulty. The Park also offers many guided excursions organized, with experts and exceptional guests. For example you can do the tour of Lake Tovelknown for the color that changes thanks to a particular alga, or visit the millenary Canyon Rio Sass.

Lovers of mountain bike they will love cycling along the cycle paths to explore the Park. The tour of Val Rendena, for example, offers an overview of the villages in the valley and a splendid view of the Brenta Dolomites. Or you can undertake the alpine lakes tourbeautiful to see in the summer.

For a trip dedicated to culture, the Brenta boasts numerous villages, castles, churches and museums that narrate the traditions and history of the area. The Path of Peacein particular, traces the events of the First World War through the park’s places of historical and naturalistic interest.

In addition to the numerous adventure parks and equipped paths among the trees ideal for children, in the park there are several via ferratas where you can try your hand at an adventurous experience. Among the most famous are the Via delle Bochettethe Via Ferrata Benini and the Via Ferrata Castiglioni.

3. Auronzo di Cadore

This beautiful location in the Dolomites is located at the foot of the famous Three peaks of Lavaredo. Nature, relaxation, sport and culture are the main elements of a holiday in Auronzo di Cadore. Summer is ideal for making a pedalo ride in the lake of Misurinaa suggestive body of water in the middle of the mountains, or for the excursion up to Fonda Savio refuge.

Summer holidays in the mountains: what to do in Auronzo di Cadore?

The Tre Cime di Lavaredo, a UNESCO world heritage site, can be circumnavigated with a journey of about 4 hours, during which you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the symbol of the Dolomites.

eDreams – Discounts and last minute offers. Enter, Book, Travel!

In the ancient village of Lozzo you can admire the remains of some water mills, which in ancient times were used to grind grain. In addition to this place rich in history, it is interesting to visit the Monte Piana, scene of battles during the First World War. Here you can still see the trenches, paths and bunkers that bear witness to the life of the soldiers on the front.

The cycle paths offer an exciting view of the three peaks from Lake Misurina to the Auronzo refuge by bicycle. Along the way you can also admire the lneedle of Saint Catherine and the lake d’Antorno.

Of course, you cannot give up a taste of the typical foods of the dolomitic traditionsuch as dumplings, casunziei, speck, cheeses and desserts, to be enjoyed in the restaurants or refuges in the area.

4. Courmayeur

Another ideal destination for summer holidays in the mountains is Courmayeur. Ideal for nature and outdoor activity lovers, this popular Alpine resort nestled at the foot of the Mont Blanc offers many opportunities even in summer. Here are some ideas.

Mountain holidays in Courmayeur: what to do in summer?

The breathtaking view of Mont Blanc can be admired from the modern Skyway cable car, which leads up to Punta Helbronner, at 3,466 meters above sea level. The vast biodiversity of the place is collected in the Saussurea Alpine Botanical Garden, home to over 900 alpine and rare plant species. The two side valleys of Mont Blanc, Val Ferret e Val Venyinstead offer an overview of the natural beauty of the place.

Choosing among the many paths of trekking, nordic walking e mountain bike, you can admire the majestic snow-capped peaks and the colors of nature, between the blue of the lakes and streams and the green of the meadows. Here are some of the most suggestive destinations to explore on foot or by bicycle:

Combal lake Elena refuge Notre-Dame de Guérison sanctuary Colle Gran San Bernardo

Courmayeur also offers many possibilities for those who love extreme sports, such as rock climbing or the aforementioned rafting on the rapids of the Dora Baltea. For a cultural walk, however, you can visit the Mallaquin medieval towerthe Church of San Pantaleoneor even the Duke of Abruzzi Alpine Museum. These are just some of the activities you can do in Courmayeur, but you can find many other suggestions on Tripadvisor.

5. Gran Sasso

Located entirely in Abruzzo, the Gran Sasso is the highest mountain massif in the Apennines. The protected area of ​​the Gran Sasso National Park it hosts a rich biodiversity and is a splendid destination for those who want to spend their summer holidays in the mountains. In addition to the beautiful landscapes, it boasts several historic villages, hiking trails and gastronomic tradition.

Summer holidays in the mountains: why go to the Gran Sasso?

There are many activities you can do on the Gran Sasso in the summer, suitable for all preferences and levels of experience. The mountaineering experts they can try their hand at climbing Corno Grande, Corno Piccolo, Monte Prena, Monte Shirt or Pizzo d’Intermesoli. Those looking for a more relaxing experience in contact with nature can explore the plain of Campo Imperatorea vast plateau full of breathtaking views.

Garmin Instinct Graphite GPS Sportwatch, Regular, Gray Smartwatch designed on USA810 military standard for thermal, shock and water resistance. The internal rechargeable battery guarantees a duration of up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in… Access to multiple GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite systems.

At the foot of the Gran Sasso we also find several medieval villages, which are among the most beautiful villages in Italy and which still retain the charm and traditions of the place. Not least the local gastronomy, to be savored in the various restaurants or farmhouses, famous for cold cuts, cheeses and wine. But you can also organize outdoor barbecues by purchasing the meat directly from the producers (here you will find many tips on how to spend the summer on the Gran Sasso), immersed in a breathtaking landscape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

