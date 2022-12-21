There is the calming device that fits all cots, strollers, high chairs and baby seats. Or the smart sock which, paired with the app, detects the heart rate, blood oxygenation and sleep patterns to keep parents calm. Again: the latest generation compact and very light aerosol device, which can also be taken on the road without too many thoughts, or the intelligent anti-abandonment device, always enhanced by the coupling with the app for smartphones and the hi-tech cradle that responds to crying with white noise and appropriate movements.

Not to mention the plethora of baby monitors, video cameras and other perhaps less original but increasingly advanced and precise gadgets that are around. There technology has peeped out for some time in the world of early childhood with solutions which, if they cannot by definition (despite marketing) represent the ideal solution for everyone, because every child has his or her own balance, character and habits, certainly they can lend a hand to the vast majority of parents. Here is a small selection in view of Christmas.

Owlet Smart Sock

The smart sock is actually a piece of the Owlet ecosystem, consisting of the Owlet Cam now in its second generation. He is very light, fits the baby’s foot perfectly and has reached the third series. It’s fine from 0 to 18 months, but there’s a version up to 5 years, it’s available in 4 colors and tracks the most important indicators: heart rate, oxygen levels in blood and sleep patterns, all viewable in real time with the free app. In case the values ​​deviate from the preset parameters, a notification arrives. Too bad it costs too much: 399 euro.

Carl

A gadget as big as a small plate that hooks safely to the cradle, the carrycot or the cot with the adjustable clamp and, in fact, tries to recreate the muffled atmosphere, so loved by many newborns, of the moving car. Carl-The Sleepy Robot, designed by a dad, the entrepreneur Patrick De Sabbata, based on the needs of his children, has 3 types of stimulation with an attached pattern of soft lights, to facilitate sleep. Or at least try. It costs 149 euros.





Snow

Designed by the American designer of Swiss origin, Yves Béhar, with the help of pediatrician Harvey Karpauthor of the book A happy baby, the new way to calm your crying children and help them sleep longerpublished in 2011, Snoo is a smart cradle which automatically reacts to the baby’s crying and needs, modulating sounds and movements as needed. Suggested from birth to 6 months, it offers 5 levels of sound and movement specifically designed to calm the newborn and promote rapid sleep. Or (again) at least try. The connected app displays sleep rhythms and offers tips and curiosities prepared by the US doctor, specialist in child development. It costs 1295 euros.

Tata Pad

A baby saver cushion with 3 alarm levels, the only one of its kind. Certified according to the law and compatible with all car seats, it is completely developed and produced in Italy (behind is the serial startupper Lapo Ceccherelli, with partners Giorgio Sadolfo, Andrea Gattini and Stefania De Roberto). How does it work? When the child is on board and the parent or carer leaves the vehicle with the smartphone, you receive an audible notification even if the phone is silent. If the first alarm is not deactivated you will receive a free automatic call from the virtual switchboard: just follow the voice instructions to turn off the alarm. Finally, if the second alarm is not deactivated either, the app sends an emergency call and a text message to 5 pre-selected numbers. The contacts can in turn request the sending of an SMS containing the GPS position of the car. Up to 5 Tata Pads can be connected to the same smartphone or you can share one Tata Pad on two phones. It costs 59.90 euros.

PIC Air Stylo

A compact and light aerosol device to take wherever you want, especially when travelling. It’s called Air Stylo and it works thanks to a micro-piston technology combined with a particular bottle. The mechanism allows the aerosol particles to reach a minimum size, so that they can reach any depth of the airways. The ampoule is equipped with a flow regulator that allows you to customize the amount of drug nebulized according to the doctor’s instructions. Parents will appreciate: it weighs just 250 grams, has a design verticale contrary to the appliances on the market (uncomfortable and bulky rectangles) and also features a suction cup that fixes it to the surface. The design is part of the PIC philosophy called Dls-Design Language Solution: a product development method born from people’s needs and inspired by nature, with rounded shapes, White color dominant, handles designed to be comfortable and intuitive, clearly visible displays, reduced buttons to favor ease of use and speed, slim and reassuring silhouettes characterize this as the novelties of the brand controlled by Artsana. It costs about 80 euros.