5 things to know about the new European law on artificial intelligence

The countdown to what will most likely be the world‘s first AI law has begun. The Artificial Intelligence Act, the new European regulation on artificial intelligence, is one step away from approval. A process that began in April 2021 with the Commission’s proposal, followed by the position of the Council last December and that of the Parliament in June. Now the three institutions have started meetings to reach the final agreement. In the meantime, here are five key points of the regulation.

The comparison Between rigid rules and absolute freedom, the laws on artificial intelligence in the world by Gabriele Franco 11 July 2023

What does the EU law on AI provide?

The AI ​​Act dictates the rules for the development, placing on the market and use of artificial intelligence systems in the European Union. Since it is a regulation, these rules will apply uniformly and directly in all Member States, without the need for national transposition laws. The European legislator has chosen a horizontal, therefore non-sectoral approach, built on a new definition of “AI system” and based on risk. This prohibits artificial intelligence practices with unacceptable risk, such as AI that assigns social scoring. For high-risk systems – for example those used for student assessment – ​​different requirements and obligations are imposed, while for those with low risk, such as deep fake, specific provisions are envisaged to ensure its transparency. The AI ​​Act will also allow for codes of conduct for the voluntary application of requirements set for high-risk AI systems. Measures are also established to encourage innovation, such as for example the creation of spaces for regulatory experimentation or some concessions for startups and SMEs.

Will the new rules also apply to those who use AI for personal purposes?

The provisions of the AI ​​Act affect all players in the artificial intelligence value chain. Starting from the suppliers of AI systems, i.e. those who develop or have such systems developed to place them on the market or put them into service under their own name or brand. Also included in the scope of the regulation – which has extra-territorial scope – are importers and distributors, as well as operators who use an AI system under their own authority, except where artificial intelligence is used in the course of a non-professional personal activity. In addition to personal use, uses in other sectors, such as the military, are also excluded from the scope of the AI ​​Act.

How is Generative AI regulated?

The Commission’s proposal did not expressly consider generative artificial intelligence systems, which were instead included in the Parliament’s text. First of all, obligations are foreseen for the suppliers of basic models (foundation models), a family of technologies that also includes generative models. These are models trained on large databases, designed for generality of outputs and adaptable to a wide range of tasks. The obligations concern, for example, data governance and environmental impact, and the registration of models in a European database before placing them on the market is also required. In the event that the basic models are used in generative AI systems, a series of additional requirements are triggered. First of all, it will be necessary to apply greater transparency measures, and in particular to declare that the contents have been generated by an AI system and not by a human being. These models will also have to be developed so as to ensure appropriate guarantees against the generation of illegal content. You will also be required to publish reports on the use of copyrighted data for training.

Artificial intelligence Bard arrives in Italy: Google’s generative AI responds (and speaks) in Italian by Emanuele Capone 13 July 2023

Are there penalties?

The Commission’s proposal, for the most serious infringements, establishes fines of up to €30 million or, for companies, up to 6% of the total annual worldwide turnover of the previous year, whichever is higher. Ceilings that drop to 20 million and 4% for all other hypotheses of non-compliance. Penalties are also envisaged for those who provide inaccurate, incomplete or misleading information to competent authorities and bodies. In the Parliament’s version, the penalties for the most serious cases rise to 40 million and 7%.

From when will the new rules apply?

The negotiation between the European institutions is currently underway and there are several points of the text still to be defined. In any case, it is expected that the regulation can be approved between the end of 2023 and the first months of 2024. This is also in view of the European elections next June. However, the provisions of the AI ​​Act will not apply immediately. Indeed, a buffer period of 24 months (in the Commission and Parliament versions) or 36 months (in the Council position) is foreseen. Therefore, apart from some specific provisions with early application, the regulation should not apply before 2026, unless changed at the last minute.

Semiconductors Final green light for the Chips Act. The EU plan will move 43 billion in investments by Arcangelo Rociola 25 July 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

