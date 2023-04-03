How to monetize your podcast

Have you started a podcast or are you considering publishing your own podcast? Then sooner or later you will probably deal with the question of whether and how you can make money with your podcast. Because producing a podcast costs not only maintenance costs but also time and effort. Read our overview and tips on how to monetize your podcast and the ways you can make money from a podcast. Because that is actually possible.

1. Increase sales with a podcast

A possible reason to start a podcast can be to strengthen your own company. With podcast marketing you offer your potential or existing customers relevant, interesting or informative content. The aim of a company podcast is customer care and customer loyalty – with your podcast you identify yourself as an expert on a topic that your company stands for. While the podcast itself doesn’t make you money directly, by promoting your business or offering with your podcast, you can increase sales and ultimately monetize your podcast.

2. Start a branded podcast

With a branded podcast, you partner with a company that sponsors or funds your podcast. For example, as a podcast host, you are an expert in nutrition and your podcast is presented by a well-known supermarket chain. Branded podcasts can usually be recognized by the fact that the sponsoring company is recognizable in the corporate design of the podcast and is mentioned at the beginning, in the middle or at the end (“This podcast is brought to you by XXX”). It is also conceivable that individual episodes are sponsored by a company and are mentioned by name.

3. Earn money with advertising in the podcast

One of the most common ways to make money from a podcast is to run ads on the podcast. However, to be attractive to advertisers, your podcast must already have a large number of subscribers or listeners. It usually only gets interesting from 10,000 views per episode. Then there are different possibilities and advertising formats:

Native Ads im Podcast

With natural ads, you as the podcast host record the ad yourself. The ad appears as a natural part of the podcast audio. Statistics show that such native ads in the podcast hardly or not at all disturb many listeners. However, it is important that you clearly distinguish and announce the advertising content from the non-advertising content. Since you speak the advertising text yourself, it is all the more important that the product to be sold suits you and your podcast. You have to be able to stand behind it. If this is not the case, it can quickly happen that your listeners lose trust and interest in your podcast.

Commercials in the podcast

Of course, you can also have pre-produced commercials placed in your podcast. These stand out more clearly than native ads from the actual podcast content. There are commercials that are permanently embedded in the audio track (baked-in) as well as advertising campaigns that are played out dynamically in the podcast at a defined marker (ad marker) and often with a target agreement, e.g. B. 1,000 advertisements are connected.

Both commercials and native ads can appear at the beginning, middle, or end of the podcast. Advertisements in the middle of the podcast are particularly popular and promising for advertisers, since many listeners no longer have their device to hand at this point and skipping the commercial would involve additional effort. But advertising at the beginning of the podcast also makes sense, since this is when your podcast has the most listeners. At the end of the podcast, listenership is often at its lowest and your listeners can easily skip the commercials or quit the podcast.

Affiliate Marketing im Podcast

If you recommend products or services to your listeners in your podcast, this is referred to as affiliate marketing. Again, it is important that you want to make the advertised products known to your audience with a clear conscience. If your listeners get to the website of the affiliate partner from your podcast, you will receive a commission. Amazon’s affiliate program is well known. Affiliate networks such as Digistore or Awin act as intermediaries between the podcast host and the company.

Tipp: In order to reach advertisers, it is important to know your view numbers and who your listeners are. Therefore, plan enough time and resources for the evaluation of the usage figures of your podcast and check which statistics are collected there and can be called up when choosing your podcast hosting platform.

1. Make money from live podcasts and merchandising

Perhaps you already have a loyal audience and enjoy connecting with your audience? Then you can monetize a recording of your podcast in front of a live audience by charging an entry fee for it. Additionally, you might consider offering merchandise such as t-shirts, stickers, or mugs with your podcast title or logo for sale, whether at a live event or in the online store on your website.

2. Payment model or crowdfunding to monetize a podcast

Even if podcasts are generally offered free of charge on platforms such as Spotify or Apple Podcasts, you can link special content or ad-free content to a payment model and e.g. B. via an access-restricted RSS feed. Crowdfunding campaigns work in a similar way, where you ask your audience to volunteer to help fund your offering. Platforms like Patreon act as a mediation platform between fans and creative people. Your listeners can take out a subscription or donate one-off amounts to you and in return receive access to exclusive content, a personal thank you or a merchandising product.