5 wireless earphones recommended! It has both appearance and sound quality, and it will not be lost no matter how you shake it｜CaVa

The editor found that almost everyone now has a wireless headset. After investing in one, I found that it is really easy to use. Not only will it not be hooked all the time, or the life of the headphone cable will be shortened due to tangled cables, but also because the current noise reduction technology makes the sound quality better, and it can also switch between different devices quickly. Really very convenient. However, there are many brands and styles on the market, how do you choose? As a good friend of everyone, the editor recommends 5 wireless earphones with good sound quality, high value, and strong battery life, hoping to help you choose the style that best meets your needs!

What are Noise Canceling Headphones?

Thanks to the invention of technology, headphones have developed a “noise reduction” function in recent years, allowing us to hear the sound in the headphones more clearly. But have you ever wondered, what principle does “noise reduction” use?Noise reduction, in fact, can be subdivided “Active Noise Cancellation” and “Passive Noise Cancellation” 。

Passive Noise Cancellation:

It is physical sound insulation, changing the shape of the earphones, making the earphones more in line with the ear canal, and isolating external noise; or changing the material of the earphones, changing to full-face earmuffs, etc., are all so-called physical sound insulation and passive noise reduction.

Active Noise Cancellation:

The principle of active noise reduction is a bit more complicated, but in simple terms, it uses the microphone to sense the sound of the outside world, and creates a “reverse sound wave” to offset the sound outside. Therefore, the “microphone” of the noise-canceling headset is very important. If the microphone function is affected, the effect of the noise-canceling function will also be reduced.

Now, almost all the wireless earphones on the market have the noise reduction function. Based on this, the editor selects 5 well-received wireless earphones for your reference.

Wireless headset recommendation 1: Google Pixel Buds Pro

Image source: Google

The “Pixel Buds Pro” launched by Google are available in graphite black and mist gray. They are equipped with Silent Seal active noise reduction technology, which will actively adjust the volume and noise reduction effect according to the outside environment. At the same time, you can switch to the transparent mode to hear the outside movement ; The endurance performance is also very good. If it is equipped with a charging compartment, the earphones can listen for 31 hours. If you are a loyal user of Google, the headset is also equipped with Ok Google’s smart system, and you can use the smart customer service through voice control, just like having a little butler to take care of you anytime, anywhere.

Wireless headset recommendation 2: Jabra Elite 7 Active

Image credit: Jabra

The “Jabra Elite 7 Active” with a lightweight body weighs only 5.4g per ear. Whether it’s daily commuting, sports and fitness, it can make you as comfortable as if you don’t wear headphones, and it’s also very stable, whether it’s sports or running. It is not easy to spray; besides, it has IP57 protection level, which can prevent dust, sweat and water. For those who care about the effect of noise reduction, Jabra Elite 7 Active also has 5 different levels of noise reduction functions, allowing you to adjust your contact with the outside world as you like, not to mention the clarity of the sound quality when talking or listening to music.

Wireless headset recommendation 3: Marshall Motif ANC

Image credit: Marshall

The well-known music equipment Marshall is not only famous for speakers and speakers, but their Bluetooth headphones are also worth investing in. The classic “M” logo is printed on the earphones, and the overall black appearance is also simple and handsome; the volume and noise reduction effects will also be automatically adjusted according to the user’s ear canal; if you want more intimate service and personalized design, you can also It can be set with exclusive App. However, in terms of battery life, the performance is slightly inferior to the other 5 models. If it is equipped with a charging box, the total listening time is about 26 hours, but in fact, there are still many fans who support it when comprehensively evaluating its sound effects, appearance and intelligence.

Wireless headset recommendation 4: Philips Philips Fidelio T1

Image credit: Philips

The “Philips Fidelio T1” launched by Philips focuses on fine sound quality, and the noise reduction effect reaches -40 decibels. If you care about sound quality, the editor will strongly recommend you this one; the charging box is covered with leather imported from Muirhead in Scotland, and it is equipped with The aluminum alloy hairline design shows a low-key yet individual fashion sense. The battery life can be as high as 35 hours, which is suitable for people who need to talk, hold meetings and listen to music all the time.

Wireless headset recommendation 5: AirPods Pro 2

Image credit: Apple

The “personalized spatial audio” of “AirPods Pro 2” can cooperate with the original depth sensing camera on the iPhone to customize personal files according to the geometry of the user’s head, adjust the sound quality and volume of music, and synchronize all devices; The touch device on the handle is also very convenient. You can adjust the volume, pause the music, or answer calls by tapping or sliding. Also, because of the use of the latest generation of H2 chips, even the transparent mode will reduce the harsh external noise. The performance of battery life is even more top-notch. As long as the earphones are fully charged, they can listen continuously for 6 hours, and with the charging box, the total listening time is 30 hours.

Although the noise reduction function of headphones is very convenient, and we love the feeling of being immersed in our own world, the editor still wants to remind everyonePay more attention to your surroundings!likeIt is also recommended not to turn on the noise reduction mode when walking or cyclingso as not to lose vigilance and not hear the approaching cars and people behind.

