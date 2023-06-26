50-inch TV with 10 GB plan at a great price

Are you looking for a new TV and could you use a good mobile phone contract? Then Blau has just the right offer for you. You can currently get a TV bundle with a 50-inch device and a 10 GB mobile phone tariff at an unbeatable price. We have summarized the details for you.

LG 50-inch TV with mobile phone tariff for €19.99 a month at Blau

At Blau you get a well-equipped 50-inch TV from LG together with “Allnet XL” tariff for only 19.99 euros per month. (See offer on blue). The one-time costs amount to 44.99 euros for additional payment and shipping. The connection price does not apply. Our calculation below shows why this is a premium bargain.

Tariff details at a glance

Tariff: Blue Allnet XL network: o2

10 GB LTE data volume (max. 50 MBit/s) Allnet and SMS flat-rate EU roaming including 24-month minimum term, 1-month notice period

LG 50UQ70006LB with a mobile phone contract: That’s why the offer is worth it

The costs of the tariff bundle at a glance

Basic charge (monthly)

19,99 Euro

additional payment (once, at the beginning of the contract) 5 euros

connection fee (once, at the beginning of the contract) is omitted

Shipping (one-off) 39.90 euros

Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added)

524,66 Euro

device value (current online best price according to idealo.de incl. shipping) 449 euros

effective cost tariff (Total costs less device value) 75.66 euros

Effective cost tariff per month

3,15 Euro

See offer at blue

The 50 inch LG TV According to the idealo price comparison, it currently costs at least 449 euros (including shipping). If you subtract this value from the total cost of the tariff, you pay effectively 3.15 euros per month only for the tariff. So you get the tariff here cheaply in addition to the television. In addition, you can conveniently pay off the television over two years.

The calculation with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year as before, but can now be canceled monthly.

Im Video we explain how to recognize a good offer for a cell phone contract:

What does the LG 50UQ70006LB offer?

The offered model is a 50-inch 4K TV with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and supports HDR10 Pro and HLG. The device comes from LG’s entry-level range, which has good picture quality for the money, a tried-and-tested smart TV system broad app support and variety of connections.

The LG 50UQ7006LB is equipped with the webOS operating system, which supports a wide range of apps and streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The TV has three HDMI ports and plenty of USB ports, as well as a host of other connections.

Amazon customers are satisfied and give it a good 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 110 reviews. The TV is worthwhile for anyone who wants a large TV that doesn’t cost too much in comparison. You get a 4K panel and can access or download almost all streaming services – so there is hardly anything standing in the way of great streaming and TV enjoyment.

