Il barcode has revolutionized the management of commercial transactions, speeding up queues and customer payments at supermarket checkouts and improving the operational and logistical steps of the supply chain in favor of producers and distributors. 50 years have passed since this invention, which has evolved over time and continues to innovate.

Innovation Almanac – June 26, 1974 The barcode and that first packet of chewing gum exhibited in a museum by Riccardo Luna

Born as an analogue and one-dimensional technology, today it is also digital and two-dimensional: new codes may contain a more reliable data than in the past, guaranteeing companies and consumers a higher level of transparency. For example, the environmental footprint of a product, its recycling methods, or again, its origin and organic certification are all information that can be obtained by accessing a web address by simply scanning a codice Qr through the smartphone: a quick and simple process that allows the user to make more informed purchasing decisions.

“We are starting one global transition from traditional barcodes to new generation barcodes to provide more and better product insights and to maximize the power of data to help you make informed, efficient decisions,” he emphasizes Bruno VinegarCEO of GS1 Italythe Italian branch of that non-profit organization that has administered, since its launch, the unique standard for product identification: il GS1 barcode was born in the United States on April 3, 1973 (at the time it was called UPC) and constituted a sort of common and global language for companies, which were thus able to immediately recognize products along the supply chain. A technology that has helped modernize the economy according to the BBC.

Today this code is present on approximately one billion products and it’s adopted by over two million companies to identify and accompany goods all over the planet, allowing their traceability, sharing information and thus reducing errors and problems along the supply chain. In Italy, in particular, in supermarkets, hypermarkets and self-service outlets, around 350,000 consumer products packaged with the GS1 barcode are sold each year (not counting variable weight products and non-food) which pass through checkout 30.2 billion times, generating 2.7 billion receipts.

The origins

The barcode, which celebrates its 50th anniversary today, was born from the need of some large consumer goods companies in the United States to adopt a single standard for identifying products. After four years of work and testing, the UPC was born on April 3, 1973 – Universal Product Codeadministered by the Ucc association (Uniform code council), and the June 24, 1974 this barcode passes for the first time from a shop cashier, with the sale of a pack of Wrigley’s juicy fruit-flavored chewing gum in a Marsh supermarket in the city of Troy, Ohio, at a cost of 0.61 cents.





Ma the idea dates back to the late 1940s: They were Bernard Silver e Norman Joseph Woodland, two engineering students of the University of Drexel, to conceive it after the request of a manager of a supermarket for a system that would allow immediate and automatic recognition of products at checkouts. Having abandoned the experimentation of a design with concentric circles, the graphics chosen for the barcode was he linear system of bars.





The invention then lands on the other side of the Atlantic and is founded in Brussels European Article Numbering (Ean) Association, the international non-profit standards organization: 12 European countries are members, including Italy. The Ean barcode is fully compatible with the UPC barcode found in the United States. And in the Peninsula, the association has been dealing with the diffusion of the barcode since 1978 indicator: today it is called GS1 Italy and is preparing to cross the finish line of 45 years of activity. In 1993 it was established then Ecr Italiathe association that brings together the main brand companies and modern distribution, with the aim of innovating processes to improve the efficiency of the supply chain.

Later, Ucc and Ean merged into one international organization formed from local GS1 organizations. In addition, GS1 expands into various sectors. In that sanitary, introducing standards to improve the identification and traceability of related products, thus also increasing patient safety. In particular, in 2013 it received accreditation from Food & Drug Administration (Fda) of the United States as issuing agency for the unique device identifier (Udi) used to uniquely identify medical devices globally. And then again in 2018 in that financialas an accredited issuer of Legal Entity Identifiers (Lei), the codes that uniquely identify companies that participate in financial transactions.

The diffusion of the barcode proceeds hand in hand with its technological evolution: in 1999 the specifications for the GS1 DataBar, small codes that allow you to identify smaller items, such as jewelry and fresh food, containing more information than traditional barcodes. And in 2014 GS1 Italy also introduces I imaginethe web service that allows you to efficiently produce high quality images for large volumes of references and to digitize all the information on the label.

The new generation of barcodes

By 2027 another big change is expected in the world of retail: the adoption of 2D codes. These are two-dimensional codes, which allow you to access more information than the current linear barcode: these new codes tell the ‘story’ and all the details of an item, including, for example, the expiry date , the lot and serial number, but also links to links to web pages with information on ingredients and allergens.

“We must replicate the ambitious vision of the leaders who came together for the common good in 1973. If we all move to a new generation of GS1 standard barcodes, we will put technology to work for more efficient commerce, more sustainable purchasing by consumers and patient safety,” he notes Francis Pugliese, president of GS1 Italy.

More in detail, among these new generation tools there are the GS1 Data Matrix and the GS1 digital link. The first can be used when a lot of information needs to be transferred but there is little space available or if you want to identify the object with a direct marking on it, therefore without using a label: this type of code is widespread in the health and healthcare sector.





The other one is a website address with a standard structure, which allows customers but also partner companies to access the complete set of information on a product: in fact, an internet connection is the gateway to all service and marketing data of an article, such as nutritional factors, traceability, environmental label, and again the quality of ingredients and sustainability. Using the GS1 digital link is simple and intuitive: the consumer can scan the QR code that contains it to consult information relating to the product, including evaluations by other users, related social content, guarantees and instructions for solving problems. During the purchase, customers can also collect loyalty points and share their preferences with friends.

Furthermore, this technology also has applications in terms of sustainability: by providing information on the expiry date of the product and its recyclability conditions, it can enable promotions and incentives to encourage more responsible behavior, contributing to waste reduction and to the promotion ofcircular economyAnd. In addition, it also offers benefits in terms of traceabilitybecause it helps retailers locate products quickly and remove them from the shelves in the event of food or safety alerts.

The GS1 Digital Link also works with other types of data carriersuch as one-dimensional and two-dimensional barcodes (GS1 Data Matrix), the RFID Tag (GS1 Epc), i.e. the technology that uses radio frequency to identify objects, and finally NFC technologies, and allows information on discounts and prices to be sent while the customer is still in the store or to involve them in other loyalty initiatives.