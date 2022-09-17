505 Games released the latest trailer videos of more than ten games including “Hundred Heroes” and “Night City Rhapsody” on TGS22

Game publisher 505 Games will livestream the game launch conference at the Tokyo Game Show TGS 2022 earlier today (16th), and invite Rabbit & Bear, a game studio located in Tokyo, as a special guest to conduct a question-and-answer session on the spot to answer questions from the player community. ; At the same time, a new game trailer for the JRPG “Eiyuden breaking latest news: Hundred Heroes” (Eiyuden breaking latest news: Hundred Heroes) was announced, as well as some Japanese voice actors in the game. The game will be launched in 2023.
In addition, 505 Games also announced that the physical prequel action game Eiyuden breaking latest news: Rising will be published by Happinet in Japan, and by Red Art Games in North America and Europe. Gunfire Reborn will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on October 27, and Xbox Games Pass users can also experience the game instantly when Gunfire Reborn comes out on the first day.
505 Games even invited racer Sayaka Shimoda to use TSK’s special racing simulator to demonstrate the real-life style of “Assetto Corsa Competizione”.
There are more games in the lineup, including “Unheard” (Unheard) will add Japanese voice and land on all console platforms; followed by “Miasma Chronicles”, “Lost Blade Stray Blade”, “Rogue Rogue” Spirit, and Nivalis, a cyberpunk life-simulation game planned for next year.
505 Games’ sister publishing brand, HOOK, has also released new game trailers for the indie games Edengate: The Edge of Life and Unholy. Interested fans can watch the live recordings.
📌 What do you want to buy when Apple’s new product debuts?
📢 Buy iPhone 14, how to backup and transfer new phone 2 methods to get it done!Teach you to expand iCloud space for free “temporarily”
📢 Be the early bird to grab the iPhone 14!He revealed that “this time” went to Apple’s official website to quickly buy the spot in the direct store
📢 iPhone download iOS 16 must play these 5 things!Albums are locked, go abroad in 1 second, lock screen widgets, capture text from photos and have fun
📢 Photo Gallery / Crazy iPhone 14 in the world! He shouted “Apple regains the enthusiasm of the night platoon”
📢 iPhone 14 is getting more expensive!One table to see which of the 14 models is the most cost-effective in terms of price, battery, and functions
Sponsored Ads
common leave a message
release