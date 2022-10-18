Text: Alex

Besides the moon and the Milky Way in the night sky, what other conspicuous subjects do you think of? Entering autumn and winter, everyone may immediately think of Orion. It is considered to be the most recognizable and most widely known constellation. In fact, you can also consider focusing on Andromeda, but not the constellation itself, but a huge galaxy that can be seen with the naked eye: the Andromeda Galaxy.

Andromeda galaxy floating in a buckwheat field

A moment to feel autumn pic.twitter.com/Dwz3LHflsK
— taka (@takalogjp) October 17, 2022

▲ “The Andromeda Galaxy floating on the buckwheat field, feel the moment of autumn”

Photographer Taka from Fukushima Prefecture (@takalogjp) likes to photograph the starry sky. But an ordinary starry sky will never leave an impression, so he found the Andromeda galaxy as the protagonist. If the moon reminds us of our hometown or the past, and the Milky Way is a metaphor for the boundlessness of the universe, then another Milky Way galaxy probably implies that there are other unknown worlds in the vast universe other than Earth. In fact, you don’t need to interpret it so much, just like Taka, “When you see the Andromeda galaxy, you know it’s autumn.”

The Andromeda Galaxy (number M31) is located at the waist of the “Fairy”. Like the Milky Way we are in, it is a barred spiral galaxy. It is about 2.5 million light-years away from the earth. It is the second closest galaxy to the earth and the farthest visible to the naked eye. of deep sky objects. In addition, the Andromeda Galaxy and M32 and M110 satellite galaxies are clearly seen in Taka’s works.

Being able to capture deep space stars in a nighttime landscape photo, I believe everyone will be curious about what equipment Taka uses. According to his reply, he shot with a 50mm prime lens, but after some cropping, the final focal length of the photo is roughly equivalent to 70mm. He thinks that it is not too difficult to photograph the Andromeda Galaxy, so he wants to share his work with you. In addition, he also mentioned that the composition of this photo is actually a reference to the work of a “senior” @kiryu_gen. Fans who are interested in sky photography may wish to follow the astrophotographer’s Instagram page.

source:Take