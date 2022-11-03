In order for 5G to have a growth curve in line with the innovations that have become pervasive in the business world, starting with the Cloud and the Internet of Things, it will be necessary for 5G to become the standard for industrial and global connectivity by 2025. business: only in this way will the market be worth 200 million euros.

This is the conclusion reached by the research of the 5G & Beyond Observatory of the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano.

In the last 12 months there has been confirmation of an increasingly strong interest in areas such as, for example, manufacturing and mobility and the big cloud players have appeared. However, despite a high level of network coverage throughout the territory, Italy sees a very slow development of projects.

Hence the crossroads: if by 2025 the fifth generation of mobile networks will be used only for technological tests and partial re-engineering of processes, the industrial market will hardly exceed 40 million euros. The turning point, as mentioned, can only happen if we work to structure the offer and especially if 5G becomes the standard for industrial connectivity and in the business world.

Do we really need 5G? by Riccardo Luna

04 July 2022



“On the technological side, in the last year some evolutions have been established such as architectures based on the disaggregation of network functions according to the Open RAN (Radio Access Network) standard, i.e. the possibility of switching from a monolithic network architecture managed by a supplier to one composed of several functional blocks managed by several independent actors) and private networks, which already exist in 4G but only with 5G will become an important architectural and strategic component – said Antonio Capone, Scientific Head of the 5G Observatory & Beyond. – As far as the industrial market is concerned, in the United States the big cloud players have entered the world of private 5G, a strategic move that cannot escape our telco players and the entire ecosystem, because in the next two- three years the decisive game for the sector will be played also on the basis of the choices that will have to be made in Europe on the management of the spectrum ra God”.

“To guide the 5G market towards the most optimistic scenario, a fundamental role is that of large systemic, public or mixed public-private projects: the transition towards 5G of sectors such as police forces, railway networks, utilities, smart cities can create critical mass, standardize the offer, clarify the mechanisms of value and accelerate the transition from an experimental market to an applications market “explained Giovanni Miragliotta, Scientific Director of the 5G & Beyond Observatory.

As for 5G coverage, it should be clarified that if it is true that 5G in Italy covers between 96% and 99.7% of the population according to the DESI 2022 and GSMA Intelligence analyzes, a percentage that places it in first place in Europe, in reality this coverage is obtained with the so-called Dynamic Spectrum Sharing which allows a telephone operator to exploit the 4G frequency spectrum for 5G as well. Considering only the Non Stand Alone 5G coverage, Italy at the end of 2021 is among the last countries in Europe, with a value equal to 7.3%.

The actions undertaken in the early months of 2022 should at least partially compensate for this situation: with the resources of the PNRR, some gaps in coverage of the less populated portions of the territory will be filled with new sites, and fiber optic binding will be made for all mobile radio sites. which are still linked by radio link.

The analysis Fly 5g: one billion subscriptions in 2022 and 4.4 billion in 2027 04 July 2022



Furthermore, Cloud Providers could work alongside operators, competing with the latter for customers. “When European regulation changes, Cloud Providers who have already developed an offer and experience with customers, could intercept most of the new market space, leaving local supply chains weakened. , we need a response from the whole European ecosystem “underlined Luca Dozio, Director of the 5G & Beyond Observatory.