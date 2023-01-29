Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the curiosities of the Consumer Electronic Show has always been to go and admire the super-equipped toilets, with seats and hot water jets, music, LEDs and wi-fi. However, an unexpected accessory appeared in the 2023 edition: Withings presented U-Scan, a device to be inserted into the toilet, with an internal cartridge capable of collecting a few drops of urine when we go to the bathroom. By analyzing the metabolites it contains, it will be able to give information on ovulation or testosterone levels via the app, and indications for starting a healthier diet. It is not yet a medical device, but from this and other similar solutions seen at the technology fair, such as the Korean Cym702 or the Israeli Olive Diagnostics, which carries out the analysis thanks to the light spectrum of the liquid, a device will probably soon arrive in which the urine test will no longer be a test to be performed from time to time, but will become part of the daily prevention of future diseases.

The innovation is part of the revolution of the so-called home diagnostics, which will make it possible to carry out more and more tests not only in the laboratory at home, at lower cost and more frequently, as well as to keep one’s pathologies under control. An example is SiPhox Home, a currently experimental platform that uses photonic chips to measure, with a single drop of blood, key biomarkers related to inflammatory, metabolic, hormonal and cardiac processes. “This will allow for tests 100 times faster and cheaper than those of any traditional laboratory, but just as accurate,” says Diedrik Vermeulen, co-founder of SiPhox. Some solutions are designed for those who have to live with an illness: for example, the Dexcom G7 is a medical sensor that monitors blood glucose levels 24 hours a day, a vital parameter for those with diabetes. In general, then there is a boom in devices that are used to measure the state of health or to preserve it, whether it’s home tests for sperm analysis or blood pressure monitors, pocket devices for electrocardiograms (by Quiver from Bologna) or portable defibrillators such as Lifeaz for life-saving operations, scanners with which the health of the oral cavity can be monitored without the dentist or hi-tech glasses such as Radius XR with which to carry out accurate vision tests.

“One of the increasingly emerging purposes of innovation,” explains Steve Koenig, vice president of the Consumer Technology Association that organizes CES, “is technology for good, that is, to improve our lives.” It’s not just about good intentions. Digital health is an increasingly lucrative business: according to Grand View Research, the global turnover was 211 billion dollars in 2022 and is projected to rise to 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 18.6% . The development will be driven by technologies such as 5G and miniaturization at competitive prices, which will increasingly allow the creation of the hybrid model in which one is monitored and treated remotely, with savings for the health system, except in extreme cases in which it is necessary to go in the hospital. The accelerator will be artificial intelligence trained to identify possible signs of a disease early and to promote the well-being of individuals: here is, for example, Tempo, a wearable device which, by analyzing physiological parameters, daily activities and behavioral patterns of the elderly, is able to predict possible clinical deterioration, while platforms such as that of BlueSkeye, developed together with the University of Nottingham, exploit vision algorithms to identify signs of depression or anxiety on a person’s face framed by a smartphone, focusing on one problem, that of mental health, too much often underestimated. Between mattresses that detect vital parameters and sleep quality, mirrors that monitor mood and apps that evaluate any pathological changes in the skin or derive possible dysfunctions by analyzing the vocal spectrum, our health will be increasingly scrutinized by technology. With enormous opportunities and new challenges to solve, such as that of merging heterogeneous health data and that of their current very little use for prevention.