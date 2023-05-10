5K with Micro-OLEDs and only 9mm thick (65g light, up to 1800 cd/m²) • NerdsHeaven

Die EM3 Ether VR Goggles is a new product currently being funded on Kickstarter and is scheduled to be available by August 2023. The VR glasses offer some technical specifications that should set them apart from the competition. The focus of the VR glasses is particularly on resolution, weight and compatibility.

Technical characteristics

The EM3 Ether VR glasses features two micro OLED displays with a resolution of 2560×2560 Pixel pro Auge. The The field of view of the glasses is 70°. With a lens thickness of only 9mm and a weight of 65 grams, it is one of the lightest and thinnest VR glasses on the market. The contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and the brightness of up to 1800cd/m² are further features that should characterize the visual experience of these glasses.

design and comfort

The EM3 Ether VR glasses are characterized by their glasses shape that offers an unobtrusive and lightweight design. Integrated speakers in the temples ensure immersive sound quality without additional cable clutter or the need for additional in-ears or headphones.

range of functions

The EM3 Ether VR glasses offers Support for various video apps like Netflix, Apple TV and YouTube. The Head movement tracking enables natural interaction with the virtual environment. Control is via smartphone, which makes operation simple and user-friendly. The Playback of 3D movies and VR videos is also possible, which is reflected in the main Use in conjunction with a smartphone connected via USB-C could be quite comfortable.

Compatibility and Connection

The EM3 Ether VR glasses connect via USB-C and are compatible with both the Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs. This expands the possible uses of the glasses and allows them to be connected to different devices for different applications.

assessment

The EM3 Ether VR glasses offer some interesting technical details and functions that may be of interest to users of virtual reality applications. With delivery starting in August 2023, it remains to be seen how well the glasses will be accepted on the market and whether they will meet user expectations.