5x NP-W235 batteries from Fuji, BAXXTAR, PATONA, blumax and Akku-King in comparison

If you own a recent Fujifilm camera, you will likely find an NP-W235 battery in it. An original battery costs €50-60 here, which is not too much for an original battery.

However, you can get batteries from 3rd providers for €20-30, such as BAXXTAR, PATONA, blumax and Akku-King.

Here, as usual, the question arises, how good are these batteries? Are these as advertised by the manufacturers, just as good as the original, just 50% cheaper? If so, they would be a great deal.

To clarify this question, I send 5x NP-W235 batteries in the comparison! Which is the best?

5x NP-W235 batteries in comparison

Let’s first take a look at our test candidates.

Akku-King NP-W235

2250 mAh

26,99 €

Blumax NP-W235

2250 mAh

29,99 €

Fujifilm Akku NP-W235

2200 mAh

59,99

Baxxtar PRO Akku NP-W235

2250 mAh (2400 mAh)

28,90 €

PATONA Protect V1 Akku NP-W235

2250 mAh

31,90 €

Exciting! The original Fujifilm NP-W235 is said to offer a capacity of 2200 mAh. The 3rd provider models, on the other hand, all advertise with 2250 mAh, i.e. slightly more capacity.

Interestingly, BAXXTAR also advertises 2250 mAh, but I received a battery that is labeled 2400 mAh?! (and yes I bought this one from Amazon)

Especially with a battery that has been on the market for a while, it is not entirely impossible that there are third-party models that could offer more capacity.

The weight

First of all, the fit of all batteries here in the test is pretty much identical. These fit snugly and easily into the H2s.

However, what I had already noticed when testing other batteries is a certain connection between the weight and the real capacity of the batteries.

The original FujiFilm battery has the highest capacity at 79.79g, followed by the BAXXTAR and PATONA batteries. The lightest battery is the Blumax model.

The test setup

To test the batteries, I use an electronic load. This is a device that discharges the batteries under a constant load and records the discharged energy.

I discharge the batteries at 0.2A and 1.5A.

0.2A is equivalent to slow discharging when shooting loosely, etc. 1.5A, on the other hand, is +- to shooting 4K/6K video.

I discharge the batteries to a voltage of around 6V. We have lithium ion batteries with two cells and 3V per cell discharge. Maybe I could discharge the batteries a little deeper, but at 6V they are pretty much at the end.

Which NP-W235 battery has the highest capacity?

Now let’s take a look at the capacity of our NP-W235 batteries in comparison.

At low load, which is the most accurate measurement, we see a surprise. The batteries from Baxxtar and Akku-King have a higher capacity than the original Fujifilm battery.

To be on the safe side, I repeated the test again with +- the same result. The Blumax battery clearly performed worst.

At higher loads, however, it is noticeable that the original battery performs significantly better! This one seems better at holding the tension.

tension stability

Finally, let’s take a look at the voltage of the batteries under 1.5A load.

(higher voltage = better)

Conclusion, which is the best NP-W235 battery?

Which NP-W235 battery would I recommend the most? From the point of view of price/performance either the Baxxtar PRO battery NP-W235 or the battery king NP-W235.

Both batteries can beat the original Fuji battery when shooting slowly! I would not have expected that in advance. Both batteries cost a fair bit less than the original (about half).

The original Fuji battery only performs slightly better under high load. So if you’re all about the performance while filming, the original battery might still be worth it, but even here the differences are small.

In practice, I would clearly prefer 2x the Baxxtar PRO battery NP-W235 to 1x the original Fujifilm battery NP-W235.

Important! I ordered the 2250 mAh version of the battery but received the 2400 mAh version. Baxxtar appears to be swapping the old version for the new 2400 mAh version in the background.

Summarized:

