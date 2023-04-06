USB C cable with a display that immediately shows you performance values ​​is something super fascinating! Just the fact that it is possible to accommodate such power-measuring electronics in a USB C connector is impressive.

But this is not only impressive, but also practical. So you can see at a glance how much power is going into your smartphone, power bank or notebook. In addition to the simple informational value, you can also use it to diagnose problems.

Do you have the feeling that your device is charging too slowly? With the help of such a cable you can check whether your feeling is right! Your device does not want to turn on? At a glance you can see if it is loading or if there is an error loading.

There are now some of these USB-C cables with displays. But are there big differences in terms of charging performance and measurement accuracy?

To clarify exactly this, I ordered 5x of these USB C cables. Let’s see in the test whether there are any significant differences.

Our test candidates

First, let’s look at what kind of cables I bought.

1/1,2 Meter 2 Meter IZHOI USB C to USB C cable 13,99€ 14,99€ mcdodo USB C Kabel 14,99€ SOOPII 100W USB C Kabel 9,99€ 12,99€ USAMS (wiredge) USB C to USB C cable 12,67€ 14,19€ USAMS enable USB C to USB C cable 16,99€ 18,99€

(prices at the time of testing)

Excitingly, I have two USAMS cables in comparison. However, these were sold to me once as “Wiredge” and once as “Enablink”. Fortunately, these are two different cables.

At the time of this writing, the cheapest cable costs just €9.99. Very nice!

In general, the cables with the display are not too expensive. All cables in this comparison are 100W/5A cables! These are priced between 10€ and 19€, which is not too expensive for this! So compared to normal cables we have an extra charge of at most 2-4€.

The charging cable with display

Basically, all charging cables make a very high-quality impression in comparison! They are all textile-coated and the plugs also make a good impression.

The USAMS, mcdodo and IZHOI cables are quite similar in terms of the sheathing and the general impression of quality.

The SOOPII cable stands out! The sheathing is a bit coarser here, but the cable is the most flexible in comparison.

The other four cables seem a bit stiffer here, but not problematically stiff either.

In terms of looks, I like the enablink USB C to USB C cable best because of the transparent connector housing.

No (big) difference in loading speed!

All cables in this comparison are so-called 100W/5A cables. Accordingly, they can transmit up to 100W within the USB Power Delivery standard.

The cables do NOT have a major impact on the charging speed! In the past, the cable definitely had a major impact on the charging speed. But that was before USB Power Delivery and Quick Charge.

With normal 5V charging, the charging voltage is often interpreted as information about the performance of the charger. If the 5V voltage dropped to eg 4.7V due to a bad cable, this was an indication that we had reached the charger’s performance limit, and the charging speed was throttled accordingly.

With USB Power Delivery, however, there is direct communication between the charger, charging cable and smartphone. Your charger tells your smartphone directly how much power it can deliver. In addition, the charging cable informs the devices whether it can transmit up to 3A or up to 5A.

Accordingly, a small voltage drop is no longer a problem here. Sure, there are still fluctuations as a result, but these are in the low single-digit percentage range.

What is displayed?

Basically, all cables show you the current performance in watts on the display. However, there are two important differences here.

USAMS and mcdodo cables do not display any decimal places! These always round, which is of course suboptimal for outputs in the 0-9W range.

The cables from IZHOI and SOOPII display decimal places at less than 10W.

In addition, the IZHOI cable also shows the voltage and current. This alternates between the three specifications (Watt, Volt and Ampere) every second.

How accurate is the measurement?

Let’s come to the most exciting question: how accurate is the measurement? For this I compare the displayed values ​​with the measured values ​​of a separate measuring device, which is very precise.

A small deviation is completely normal and to be expected due to the plug connection, but it shouldn’t be more than 1-2%.

I perform all measurements at different voltage and power levels.

Basically, all cables are sufficient to have a proper statement. However, especially at the low power levels, below 1A, we sometimes have deviations of 30%+.

With higher loads, 2A+, on the other hand, we usually have deviations of less than 10%.

Striking, the cables are usually a little below my measuring device with the exception of the IZHOI USB C to USB C cable. The IZHOI is almost constantly above the measured values, sometimes very clearly.

If we take a look at the average deviation, we see that it varies between +13% and -7% across all power and voltage ranges.

The best cable on average is the SOOPII 100W USB C cable and USAMS (wiredge) USB C to USB C cable.

The cable with the highest deviation is the IZHOI USB C to USB C cable, followed by the mcdodo USB C cable.

USAMS (wiredge) USB C to USB C cable SOOPII 100W USB C Kabel USAMS enable USB C to USB C cable mcdodo USB C Kabel IZHOI USB C to USB C cable

Conclusion

A USB C cable with a display is an asset! Whether you just want to see the performance metrics out of interest or are trying to diagnose a problem.

You pay almost no extra charge for this type of cable. Therefore, I can in principle recommend all 5 cables in this comparison, especially since there are no significant differences in charging speed.

With USB Power Delivery there are practically no differences apart from the three power levels, up to 60W/3A, up to 100W/5A and up to 240W.

All cables here are up to 100W/5A cables, so they are also suitable for larger notebooks!

Which cable would I recommend the most? I would probably choose between the following two models.

Both have +- the same measurement accuracy. The USAMS (wiredge) cable looks a bit more valuable, but is also stiffer and more expensive.

The SOOPII 100W USB C cable has a slightly softer jacket (so it could be less durable) but is more flexible and a bit cheaper.