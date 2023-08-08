6.32 billion euros will flow into the expansion of childcare by 2030

The Chamber of Commerce (WKO) sees a lot of catching up to do in the area of ​​childcare. In an EU comparison, Austria is currently lagging behind in some areas. A “detailed” step-by-step plan up to 2030 was developed with experts and practitioners in order to catch up, said President Harald Mahrer at a press conference on Tuesday. The total costs calculated for this are 6.32 billion euros, but the fiscal effects would predominate, according to Mahrer. You have to “finally get going”.

Austria lags behind in the EU comparison

According to Mahrer, there are many problems with Austrian childcare. The childcare rate for children under the age of 3 is currently 29.9 percent, which is below average in the EU-27 comparison. The domestic part-time quota of women with children under the age of six is ​​also the second highest value at 71.6 percent and thus 38 percentage points above the EU average. There is also “a lot of room for improvement” when it comes to investments in this area in an international comparison. With just 0.7 percent of GDP, Austria is 0.2 percentage points below the OECD average. In Norway, for example, it is two percent of GDP.

According to a survey, 81 percent of the population and just as many of the entrepreneurs surveyed are clearly in favor of expanding childcare. For example, in addition to extending the opening times (also during the holidays), one would like to see more additional offers in the afternoon care. According to Mahrer, however, “the hot potato is being pushed back and forth between the administrative levels all the time.”

New quality criteria for child care

Therefore, the WKO has now drawn up a detailed plan. The goals are to increase the childcare rate for under 3-year-olds to 45 percent, real freedom of choice and to extend the opening times by two hours a day. A volume of total costs of 6.32 billion by 2030 was calculated for this. According to input-output analyses, the fiscal effects of achieving the targets would reach around 1.6 billion euros per year, Mahrer said. As a result, GDP will increase by a total of around seven billion euros per year from 2030.

Above all, Mahrer has nationwide quality criteria in mind. The focus should be shifted from care to early childhood education, and national parameters such as group size or care ratios as well as a standardization and reduction of closed days are needed. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative expansion of the places is necessary. And in terms of personnel, an image and training offensive is necessary. There will be no avoiding the debate about appropriate payment.

Mahrer expects “profit for everyone”

The expansion of childcare is a “profit for everyone”. For the children, because they get a good foundation for their development, for the parents, because they get actual freedom of choice, and for society, because more workers will be available, according to Mahrer’s argument. “We can no longer calculate it more precisely,” emphasized the WKÖ President. It doesn’t even take a lot of effort, after all, “all the building blocks are on the table”.

For Mahrer, the fact that so little has progressed to date is due to the different financial interests of the administrative level. In any case, it is not a party-political debate, according to Mahrer: “At the end of the day it is a dispute about money”. There are too many who have other priorities. He therefore made the federal, state and local governments responsible for the current financial equalization negotiations.

