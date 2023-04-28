6 fans 12 apertures! Sharkoon RGB Hex Case

Sharkoon has recently launched some new case products. The brand new RGB Hex case focuses on excellent cost performance. The price is less than 2500 yuan for 6 ARGB fans. The internal space is quite satisfactory, and it supports 360 water cooling installation. suitable.

Specification:

Chassis type: ATX

Dimensions: 43 x 20.6 x 48.1 cm

Motherboard: mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX

Graphics card: up to 350 mm

Power supply: up to 215 mm

Air-cooled tower fan: max. 158 mm

Front fan: 120mm Symphony RGB LED fan x 3

Upper fan: 120mm Symphony RGB LED fan x 2

Rear fan: 120mm Symphony RGB LED fan x 1

Front Radiator: Max 360mm long, 64mm thick with fan

Upper Radiator: Max 280mm long, 55mm thick with fan

PCIe slots: 7 (can support vertical kit installation)

2.5-inch storage device installation positions: 6

3.5-inch storage device installation positions: 2

前 I/O 埠：USB 3.0 Type-A x2、Type-C x1(USB 3.2 Gen2)、HD Audio

Sharkoon RGB Hex case unboxing

The Sharkoon RGB Hex case is a standard-sized mid-tower ATX case, with a hexagonal honeycomb shape on the front and 6 RGB LED fans with double-sided apertures, allowing both internal and external vision to be considered.

The interior supports the largest ATX motherboard, 350mm long graphics card, and the heat dissipation part supports a maximum of 360 water cooling installation, but even if six 120mm fans are pre-installed, it also supports 280 water cooling installation, and the storage device installation slot is given to 6, which can satisfy most gamers. need.



→ Sharkoon RGB Hex case case.



→ Sharkoon RGB Hex case body.

The front version uses a hexagonal honeycomb-shaped design this time, and the side is floor-to-ceiling windows with smoked glass. The main unit is placed on the ground without worrying that the chair wheels will hit the glass, and the I/O port is designed on the top, giving 1 Type-C, 2 One USB 3.0 Type-A and 3.5mm headphone and microphone jacks.



→The appearance of the case after the fan lights up.



→The sides are smoked glass.



→ Go to I/O Pier.

The fan part is pre-installed with 6 120mm Symphony RGB LED fans, adopting the standard configuration of 3 on the front, 2 on the rear and 1 on the rear. If players want to modify the 140 mm fan like the corresponding water cooling, the front and top support 2 140mm fans or 280 water cooling Install.



→ 6 dual-aperture Symphony RGB LED fans.



→ There is a metal mesh in the middle of the hexagonal shape of the front panel, and there is also a magnetic filter inside.



→ There is also a magnetic suction filter at the upper fan installation position.

Sharkoon RGB Hex case installation test

This installation uses an ATX motherboard with a 30 cm graphics card. Although it is not equipped with a water-cooled radiator, you can see a hole reserved for water-cooling installation on the subdivision cover in the front. There is a 64mm space for the fan and cooling row, which can be used with most 360 sizes. The one-piece water-cooled radiator, the bottom will not be able to install fans on both sides of the cold row, and there are two 2.5-inch storage device quick release brackets on the sub-compartment cover, allowing the storage device to be installed in the main sub-compartment.



→ ATX mainframe installation instructions, after installation, there is still enough space on the top to install a thin water cooling radiator.



→The graphics card installation space is 350mm. The actual measurement is that only the fan is installed by default. If the water cooling row is installed in the front, the thickness of the cooling row will be deducted from the graphics card space.



→ There are two 2.5-inch quick-release brackets on the top of the compartment cover, and there are 64mm wide openings in the front to provide 360 ​​water-cooling radiator support.

In the cable management space on the back, you can see the bottom and side of the main board. There are two mounting positions for 2.5-inch storage devices on the wall. The two on the left need to be directly fixed with screws. It can be seen that there is a lighting effect controller, which supports up to 8 device installations.



→A list of the space on the back of the case, because there are 6 ARGB fan wires, so it looks a bit messy.



→The 2.5-inch wall mounting position on the left.



→The lower 2.5-inch quick release bracket installation position.



→Lighting effect controller, with 8 ARGB 3-Pin pins, needs SATA power supply, and provides ARGB connector so that the lighting effect can be linked with the motherboard.

Finally, in the subdivision part, on the left side, you can see the hard disk rack with 2 trays, which can support the installation of two 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch storage devices, and the power supply part supports the installation of a maximum size of 215 mm, but after the actual installation The 190mm power supply is difficult to install, but the 150mm power supply is more suitable.



→ Lower compartment hard disk rack.



→The hard disk rack can be adjusted back and forth.



→Schematic diagram of the completion of installation on the back.

Sharkoon RGB Hex Case Summary

Sharkoon’s new RGB Hex case, as a mid-tower case with an entry-level price of 2,000 yuan, provides 6 ARGB fans for a very good cost performance.

The internal space configuration is quite satisfactory, but because the fan has been pre-installed, you need to adjust the configuration yourself when installing the water cooling radiator. In addition, because the width of the main compartment is relatively compact, if you want to install a large graphics card and add a 360 radiator, you need to pay attention to the space Is it enough.