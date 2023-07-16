6 free offers for Amazon Prime Day 2023 – last chance!

PR/Business Insider

The Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. As part of the exclusive discount campaign for members of Amazon Prime*, there are Offers for around one million products and serviceswho in the past these two days 27 percent cheaper on average were available. As a result, eligible customers have a total of 1.56 billion euros ($1.7 billion) saved.

What’s even better than a 27 percent discount? 100 percent discount. Some offers for Prime Day 2023 are also available completely free of charge. Among the free offers are Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited*, Kindle Unlimited* and Prime Gaming*. What you should know about the promotions?

To take advantage of the free Prime Day 2023 offers, Amazon Prime membership required. This is a paid premium account from Amazon, which costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. New customers can test the service for 30 days free of charge*. This offer is valid permanently – even after Prime Day. These are some of the benefits of membership:

Free premium shipping Exclusive offers Access to Prime Video Access to Amazon Music

Prime members can Listen to Amazon Music Unlimited for four months completely free*. The free offer is until the end of Prime Day 2023 on July 12 valid. All customers with Prime who have not yet used Amazon Music Unlimited are eligible to participate. After that, the service costs EUR 8.99 per month (with Prime). The benefits of Amazon Music Unlimited:

Unlimited music without ads Lots of podcasts without ads Listen offline Unlimited skip HD & 3D audio

Audible offers access to more than 500,000 audiobooks, podcasts and radio plays. Prime members who have not used Audible in the past six months can Subscribe to Audible for free for three months* and yourself like that three audio books at no extra charge to back up. At the end of the free period, Audible costs 9.95 euros per month. It includes an audio book. All other audio books are available at a special price. The Prime Day offer ends on July 13, 2023. Audible at a glance:

Audible Originals and exclusive stories Audiobooks, radio plays and podcasts One title per month including titles can be kept forever Cancellable at any time

As part of Amazon Prime Day, members of Prime Get three months free with Kindle Unlimited*. The e-book flat rate includes unlimited Access millions of e-books, selected e-magazine subscriptions and thousands of audio books on every device. Normally Kindle Unlimited costs 11.75 euros per month, but with this offer the first three months are free for eligible customers. Everything you need to know about Kindle Unlimited:

Read unlimited millions of e-books Large selection of e-magazines Listen to unlimited audio books Available on all devices – even without an e-book reader

Prime Gaming is the free one Amazon gaming platform. Prime members get regular access to free games. For Amazon Prime Day 2023 there are these gaming highlights:

“Prey” “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed” “Shovel Knight: Showdown” “Baldur’s Gate II” More exclusive content and perks for titles like “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”, “Overwatch 2”, “Pokémon Go”, Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

In Amazon Prime is the Access to Prime Video with many films and series already included. In addition, Prime Video also offers the Prime Video Channels. These are paid additional subscriptions for channels with content that cannot otherwise be accessed. These subscriptions can cost up to 7.99 euros per month but 30 days free of charge for Prime Day 2023*. Here is a small selection of channels participating in the campaign:

BBC Player

MGM+

Hayu

Crime Investigation Play

Terra X

