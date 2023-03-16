How to use screenshots and screencasts for excellent customer service

Customer support is actually quite simple: one person communicates with another. Both have a common goal – to find the answer to a question or to solve a problem. In many cases, the standard response to a technical support request is to provide steps required to resolve the issue.

However, the more complex the instructions, the more difficult it can be to provide an answer that is easy to understand and follow. With screenshots and screen videos, you can answer support requests in a way that is easy to understand and often much faster. Read the article to find out why.

1. Save time

Most users turn to tech support as a last resort. You’ve probably already invested a lot of time trying to fix the problem yourself. The idea of ​​contacting customer support by phone or chat and first having to deal with a chatbot or the automatic telephone hotline is a deterrent for many. Even a description of the problem by e-mail is often too complicated and not very attractive.

So reward your users with excellent customer service. Provide your instructions visually, avoid further frustration, and help your customers resolve the issue as quickly and straightforwardly as possible. This is not only better and time-saving for your customers! Your support staff also save a lot of time, because editing and sending a screenshot is usually much faster than writing a long e-mail.

Email explanation with text versus screenshot with annotations

2. Avoid confusion

Do you know that? You answer a support request in writing, delete, keep writing, read about it again and delete again… In such cases, a screen capture can be the solution. Words can be understood very differently by different people. A screenshot or screen video leaves much less room for interpretation. And you don’t even have to do without the text if you don’t want to. Explain the issue in writing, then provide additional context with a screen capture. Here is an example: