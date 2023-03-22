Are you ready for your next career move, but you haven’t received a call from a headhunter? Or have you finally managed to become visible to a headhunter, but don’t know how to behave in the first interview?

In the following we have summarized useful tips on how you can become more visible to headhunters and how you can then convince in the interview.

1. Check your own website and keep it up to date

Headhunters often look for suitable candidates via the usual social media channels. It is therefore important that the personal profile on the relevant business network sites, such as Xing or LinkedIn, is up to date. This includes an attractive profile that is as detailed as possible. Documenting a professional CV that is as complete and up-to-date as possible is a basic requirement for this, as is a professional photo.

At the same time, the private appearance on the Internet, for example on Facebook or Instagram, must match this impression. Postings and content that do not match the professional profile should be sorted out critically and not made visible to the public.

2. Clear positioning

The profile on the social networks should contain a short description of the professional stations, in which the most important facts are summarized concisely and meaningfully at a glance. The respective experience, specialist and industry knowledge are not to be taken for granted! It is precisely this information that prompts a headhunter to specifically select this profile.

Keywords and keywords also contribute to better visibility. Because the more meaningful these are stored in the profile, the higher up the search profile appears in the search results.

3. Be present

Anyone who is unknown and “hiding” cannot be discovered by the headhunter.

Candidates who are active on the Internet and on their social media channels are more often approached by headhunters – for example by publishing specialist articles, participating in group discussions with qualified contributions or liking, sharing or commenting on interesting articles, contributions or opinions.

An active network of contacts to contacts from the department, to recommenders or multipliers also creates additional reach. Headhunters often receive recommendations for potential candidates via networks of this type.

4. Have the telephone appointment outside of working hours in peace

A call from a headhunter often comes unexpectedly, mostly at work. The first call is initially a first short conversation to clarify the basic interest.

According to the judgment of the BGH, personnel consultancies are allowed to call employees to be poached from the workplace. However, the telephone call must be limited to what is necessary for initial contact. In this short conversation, an appointment is then made with the personnel consultant for a more detailed telephone call, which takes place outside of working hours.

5. Pay attention to seriousness

During the interview, it is advisable to ask for the full name and the recruitment agency for which the headhunter is working. A professional and reputable headhunter usually works with an exclusive search request and will obtain the candidate’s explicit consent before passing on the CV.

6. Convince in conversation

At the beginning, the headhunter will give a rough overview of the vacancy, but will often not name the employer. In this interview in particular, candidates should not be afraid to ask the questions that are really important to them. In addition, you can ask for further information, which can be sent afterwards. The headhunter will also ask some questions. Here it is advisable to consider, in preparation for the interview, which points in the CV could be particularly interesting for this position.

Openness and honesty, especially when it comes to important information such as professional qualifications, knowledge and salary, are absolutely necessary. The inconsistencies become apparent as the conversation progresses.

If the position offered does not fit, an offensive offer can also be made to remain in contact in the future. Binding headhunter contacts can still pay off years later.