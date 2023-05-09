65W power with display, the LDNIO A4808Q 65W USB power supply in the test

With the A4808Q, LDNIO offers an interesting 65W USB C power supply. This initially has four USB ports, 2x USB C and 2x USB A.

In addition, this charger has a small performance display on the top. This shows you interesting and relevant values ​​when loading.

Maybe you know from my test of various power banks with such displays what a big fan I am of them. When the manufacturer offered me the A4808Q for a test, I couldn’t say no.

So can the LDNIO A4808Q 65W USB power supply convince in the test? Let’s find out!

Many thanks to LDNIO for providing the A4808Q 65W USB power adapter for this test.

The LDNIO A4808Q 65W USB power supply in the test

The LDNIO A4808Q is a classic “desktop” USB charger. This is in the form of a “cigarette box” and is connected to the power supply via a cable.

The charger measures 96 x 66.5 x 31.4 mm and weighs 160.6 g. There are without question smaller 65W power supplies, but we have a 4-port model and these values ​​fit there.

However, as far as the general feel is concerned, I am a bit disappointed! The plastic used feels a bit “cheap” and you can clearly feel that there is a lot of air inside.

The charger doesn’t look particularly “tightly” built, which is usually a sign of quality. At first glance, the charger does not appear to be particularly valuable.

The connections

On the front of the charger we find 2x USB C ports and 2x USB A ports.

USB C 1 / 2 – Power Delivery 65W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A

USB A 3 / 4 – Quick Charge und Super Charge – 4,5V/5A, 5V/4,5A, 9V/3A, 12V/2,5A

The USB C ports rely on the USB Power Delivery standard with up to 65W. These are therefore well suited for smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung, etc. Due to the power of up to 65W, the charger is in principle also suitable for notebooks.

The USB A ports, on the other hand, rely on a mixture of Quick Charge with up to 30W and 22.5W Super Charge.

Not all at once (throttling)

In principle, both USB C ports of the charger can deliver up to 65W. However, 65W is also the maximum power of the entire charger.

Accordingly, this throttles its performance if you use more than one port at the same time.

USB C 1 USB C 2 USB A 1 USB A 2 65W 45W 20W 30W 30W 10W 10W 10W 10W

For example, if you use both USB C ports, port 1 will be throttled to 45W and port 2 to 20W. Sufficient for an iPad and iPhone, for example.

PPS

The LDNIO A4808Q supports PPS on both USB C ports.

3.3-21V at up to 3A

This is a normal PPS rank for a 65W USB C charger. This allows the charger to charge the Samsung S series with up to 25W, for example.

Info: PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

The display, pleasingly accurate!

The LDNIO A4808Q 65W USB power supply shows you the current voltage and the charging current of the active ports on the display. Unfortunately we don’t have any watts, you have to calculate them yourself (voltage * current).

5V 9V 20V 1A 102% 102% 101% 2a 101% 101% 101% 3A 100% 100% 101%

(Deviation in percent %)

Fortunately, the display is quite accurate. In my test, this only showed a deviation in the range of 1-2%, which is great.

stress test

As usual, I loaded the LDNIO A4808Q with 65W for 6 hours.

The charger heated up noticeably with a maximum of 80 degrees. This is not a little and certainly a good bit more inside, but 80 degrees are not fatal at first. Many chargers get so hot and in my test this one survived the continuous load.

Slightly lower temperatures would not have been bad either.

tension stability

Thanks to USB PD and Quick Charge, the voltage stability of USB chargers is no longer so important as long as it stays within the limits. In addition, of course, a more stable voltage is a sign of better electronics.

The voltage stability of the LDNIO A4808Q is ok so far. It’s not perfect, but it’s not terrible, even with the best will in the world.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks ++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) ++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) ++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

Thanks to the 65W USB C ports, the charger is well suited for a variety of devices. This means it can charge current Apple iPhones and iPads at full speed without any problems. 65W are more than sufficient here.

65W is enough even for the MacBooks, at least for the 13 inch models. The larger models should also be able to charge on the LDNIO A4808Q, but not at full speed or they could discharge further with parallel full load.

65W is also sufficient for most Windows notebooks.

For Samsung smartphones, on the other hand, support for PPS is important. Without PPS, Samsung smartphones charge with a maximum of +- 14W on USB PD chargers.

Thanks to PPS, you should be able to reach up to 25W on supporting Samsung smartphones. Unfortunately, 45W charging of the Ultra models is not possible.

Efficiency and standby consumption

Due to the display, the standby consumption of the LDNIO A4808Q is slightly higher than would normally be the case with a power supply of this class.

So I was able to measure a power consumption of about 1.4W in idle mode.

But what about efficiency?

The efficiency is not outstanding, but ok so far. This varies between 65% and 86%. Usable values, but not the best I’ve seen in this class so far. Again, the display and the power meter will probably have some influence here and reduce the efficiency a bit.

Conclusion on the LDNIO A4808Q 65W USB power supply

The “gimmick” of the LDNIO A4808Q 65W USB power supply is of course the display with the performance values.

Although this is also a good 65W USB C charger apart from the display, it is also nothing “special”. The feel is even below average.

The special thing is the display, thanks to which you can see and monitor the performance values ​​at any time. This is also quite accurate and most importantly practical. Especially when you’re trying to diagnose problems.

Is this exciting for you? Then the LDNIO A4808Q is a neat and modern charger for iPhone, iPad, Samsung S and even smaller notebooks. Otherwise there are better models.