Home Technology 6GHz Raptor Lake-S processor, possibly Intel Core i9-13900KS
Technology

6GHz Raptor Lake-S processor, possibly Intel Core i9-13900KS

by admin
6GHz Raptor Lake-S processor, possibly Intel Core i9-13900KS

6GHz processor clock, whether this is to make people wait, or to start first.

Intel held an Intel Tech Tour in Israel, and a briefing at the event seemed to confirm the possibility of the Intel Core i9-13900KS.

Through the briefing, we clearly know the various milestones of Intel over the years, and we are also fortunate to participate in it.

Raptor Lake, which is Intel’s 13th-generation Core series processors, is expected to be officially released on September 27. Many tests have been exposed on the Internet, and we also have many related reports. In the briefing of the Intel Tech Tour, the 8GHz clock that appeared earlier was indirectly confirmed.

The 8GHz clock is mainly achieved through LN2 extreme overclocking. Generally, there is no way to achieve air cooling or water cooling.

In addition to the 8GHz clock, the word 6GHz also appeared in the briefing, but we determined that the Intel Core i9-13900K’s clock only reached 5.8GHz, and this is achieved through the so-called Intel Thermal Velocity Boost technology.

We believe that the 6GHz that appeared in Intel’s briefing will appear on the Intel Core i9-13900KS processor. As for how to achieve it, we may have to wait until the follow-up to know.

In addition to the official announcement of Intel Innovation Day 2022 on September 27, we also confirmed that the official release time of the 13th generation Core series processors will fall on October 20.


See also  The Inside Story: Assobo Studios Is Making an Xbox Racing Game - Gamereactor

You may also like

The most visited political party sites during the...

“Sprague 3” sold 3.45 million sets in the...

iPhone 14 pre-orders start! iPhone 14, Pro, Plus...

iPhone 14 wallpapers are free to download, 9...

The same 6.1 inches, the same bangs design,...

August 2022 ePrice price comparison king inquiry list,...

Ios 16: the 6 most interesting features of...

Forsdan’s fight is spectacular, but the open world...

Sprague-Dawley 3 Beginner’s Guide Questions Summary: Can I...

Marvel and Star Wars, all the news and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy