6GHz processor clock, whether this is to make people wait, or to start first.



Intel held an Intel Tech Tour in Israel, and a briefing at the event seemed to confirm the possibility of the Intel Core i9-13900KS.

Through the briefing, we clearly know the various milestones of Intel over the years, and we are also fortunate to participate in it.

Raptor Lake, which is Intel’s 13th-generation Core series processors, is expected to be officially released on September 27. Many tests have been exposed on the Internet, and we also have many related reports. In the briefing of the Intel Tech Tour, the 8GHz clock that appeared earlier was indirectly confirmed.

The 8GHz clock is mainly achieved through LN2 extreme overclocking. Generally, there is no way to achieve air cooling or water cooling.

In addition to the 8GHz clock, the word 6GHz also appeared in the briefing, but we determined that the Intel Core i9-13900K’s clock only reached 5.8GHz, and this is achieved through the so-called Intel Thermal Velocity Boost technology.

We believe that the 6GHz that appeared in Intel’s briefing will appear on the Intel Core i9-13900KS processor. As for how to achieve it, we may have to wait until the follow-up to know.

In addition to the official announcement of Intel Innovation Day 2022 on September 27, we also confirmed that the official release time of the 13th generation Core series processors will fall on October 20.