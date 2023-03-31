KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 2TB NVMe SSD

KLEVV launched the new CRAS C930 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 SSD. Compared with the C920 using the PHISON PS5018-E18 controller, the C930 is replaced with a more powerful InnoGirt IG5236 main controller with Micron 176 Layers 3D TLC NAND particles, providing up to 7,400MB/ s Read, 6,800MB/s Write continuous read and write speed, 4K random read up to 1,000,000 IOPS+, Acronois True Image OEM data migration software is attached to the product, with 1TB and 2TB capacities available, Hong Kong is represented by QC Supplies, 5 year warranty.

As a high-end PC brand of South Korea’s SK Group subsidiary, KLEVV is very active in attacking the SSD market and has achieved good results. CRAS C930 is their second flagship Gen 4 SSD model, replacing the old CRAS C920 model with a faster Gen4 main controller, higher-speed Micron B47R 3D TLC NAND Flash, continuous reading and writing and IOPS performance have been significantly improved. Although the price cannot be compared with mainland brands, KLEVV products have always had a good reputation record, and there are very few RMAs. .

This time I received a KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 2TB NVMe SSD from the factory for testing, model K02TBM2SP0-C93, using M.2 2280 Form Factor, PCI Express 4.0 x 4 transmission interface, supporting NVMe 1.4 transmission specification, 1TB total write The input capacity reaches 750 TBW, 2TB has 1500 TBW, and the MTBF mean time between failures reaches 1,500,000 hours. The single-sided PCB design is especially adopted, and the components are placed compactly on the front of the PCB, and the labels and stickers are placed on the back without blocking heat dissipation, which greatly improves the effect of the M.2 heat sink, making the overall operating temperature lower and more stable.

The previous generation KLEVV CRAS C920 did not come with an M.2 SSD heatsink. The reason given by the factory was that most motherboards had it attached. However, one of the selling points of the CRAS C930 is that it is compatible with PS5 game consoles, so the factory finally attached it. A thin aluminum alloy heat sink compatible with the PS5 SSD slot is installed to effectively average the heat to improve the stability of the SSD.

According to the actual measurement, if the load test is performed without using the heat sink for less than 5 minutes, the SSD SMART temperature has reached 80°C+ level, the main control will automatically reduce the speed to avoid errors. When using the attached aluminum alloy heat sink, the load test is performed for 30 minutes The temperature can still maintain 63°C, and the heat dissipation effect is remarkable.

Acronis True Image OEM software included

KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 SSD comes with Acronis True Image OEM backup software, which can help users make regular disk backups. The software provides system, hard disk, and file backup and restore functions, plus the unique “smart backup” function, which monitors changes in system files in real time and performs backup storage in real time, so that the nightmare of forgetting to backup will never happen again. At the same time, there is a system “Clone machine” function, which can completely copy the operating system to another disk, and upgrade the boot SSD painlessly. The functions are essential and practical.

InnoGrit IG5236 Host Controller

InnoGrit IG5236 is currently the fastest Gen 4 main controller, using TSMC 12nm FinFET CMOS process, built-in 32bit ARM Cortex R5 quad-core processor, with 8 Channels, 32CE data transmission channels, each Channel can reach a maximum speed of 1,600 MT/s, bringing an astonishing 7.5GB/s read and write bandwidth and 1 million IOPS READ performance, and more importantly, the maximum power consumption of the chip is only 3W.

Using 4 Micron MTBN098 3D TLC NAND (B47R) FortisFlash particles, with up to 176 Layers, its read and write delay performance has been improved by about 35%, which is most obviously reflected in IOPS, and the write speed is also significantly enhanced. Simultaneously write Lifespan has also been increased by 25%.

Onboard 1 SK Hynix H5ANAG6NCJ RXNC 1Gx16 DDR4-3200 memory particle, 2GB cache capacity, used to store FTL data and cache, can effectively improve the read and write speed, plus random write data is processed by the SLC block, it can provide Fast response times like SLC SSDs, sequential writes are passed directly to TLC blocks.

testing platform︰

CPU︰Intel Core i9-12900K

MB︰ASROCK Z690 AQUA OC

RAM︰G.SKILL TridentZ DDR5-6000 CL30 32GB Kit

SSD：KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 2TB NVMe SSD

OS︰Windows 11 Professional 22H2

ATTO Disk Benchmark test:

ATTO Disk Benchmark is a disk performance testing tool launched by ATTO. This test uses a data size of 256MB, and increases the data size to 64MB in multiples of 0.5K, 1K, and 2K to test the impact of different file sizes on the speed of disk writing. , and the test results are expressed in columnar graphs. It uses sequential writing to test the best read and write capabilities of the disk, which is the theoretical value benchmark test that marks the highest performance of products in the industry.

According to the test results, the maximum read speed of KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 2TB NVMe SSD is about 6.67GB/s, and the write speed is 6.31GB/s.

CrystalDiskMark test:

CrystalDiskMark is a set of disk test programs developed by Hiyohiyo, a Japanese. It provides continuous disk read and write speed tests and 4K random multiplex read and write performance tests with different queue depths (Queue Depth).

Tested with CrystalDiskMark version 8.0.4, the sequential read and write speeds of the KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 2TB NVMe SSD version Q8T1 are 7,455.10 MB/s Read and 6769.50 MB/s Write; the sequential read and write speeds of Q1T1 are 4,260.14MB/s Read , 6,048.00 MB/s Write; 4K Q32T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 1,034.89 MB/s Read, 758.41 MB/s Write; 4K Q1T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 100.94 MB/s Read, 364.45 MB/s Write.

AS SSD Benchmark test:

AS SSD Benchmark is also one of the main benchmarks for testing SSDs in the current industry. On the premise of not using system memory acceleration, it tests the read and write performance and speed of SSDs in all aspects by measuring the reading and writing of large files of 1GB.

The performance benchmark score of KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 2TB NVMe SSD version in AS SSD Benchmark is 10,295, of which the read performance score is 4,047, the write performance score is 4,178, and the 4K random read and write performance with a queue depth value of 64 is 3,364.55 MB/s Read and 3,267.37 MB/s Write.

Copy-Benchmark is set up to simulate file copying in different situations. In the “ISO” test, two large ISO image files will be simulated to be copied to the test target; in the “Program” test, a large number of random-sized files will be written. Fragmented files, simulating a typical program folder usually has many small files; in the “Game” test, a large file and a small number of fragmented files are written, simulating the game folder usually contains a large game body file and some small Material files, etc.

The results show that the simulated copying speed of the ISO image file reaches 3,261.21 MB/s, the simulated copying speed of the typical program folder is 2,081.70MB/s, and the simulated copying speed of the game folder is also 3,179.75 MB/s.

Anvil’s Storage Utilities Test:

Anvil’s Storage Benchmark is a set of professional disk performance testing software. It has a built-in IO Threaded test program, which can analyze the IO performance of multitasking read, write, and mixed read and write of a disk with a queue depth of 4K 32.

In terms of IOPS performance, 4K QD128 Read recorded 1,080,605.6 IOPS, 4K QD64 Write recorded 658,158.9 IOPS, 4K QD64 Read/Write mixed read and write recorded 816,210.1 IOPS, and finally scored 27,263.41 points in Anvil’s Storage Benchmark test results.

AIDA64 Disk Benchmark full disk write test:

AIDA64 Disk Benchmark provides a full-disk write test. The test uses 4MB Block Size to write. The SLC Cache strategy of the SSD Firmware is measured in a clean and empty state, which truly reflects the capacity range of the SLC Cache. After the SLC Cache is saturated, it enters the TLC direct write mode. Extent, and write capacity has reached a critical point that requires three different phases of the Merge job.

It can be seen from the test that the SLC Cache of KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 2TB NVMe SSD works best in the first 35% capacity (652.05GB), and recorded an average write speed of about 5.85GB/s in this range.

When the disk reaches 35% to 45% capacity (381.54GB to 838.35GB), the SLC Cache is saturated and enters the TLC writing stage. The speed at this stage is the real speed of pure TLC, and the average recorded in this range is about 2.41GB/ s Write speed.

When the written capacity exceeds 45% (838.35GB), since the written capacity has reached the critical point (threshold), the main controller needs to execute the Merge job to release the SLC Cache data back to the TLC space, and the SSD must process the data write at the same time 45% to 55% of the capacity will enter the Partial Merge mode, with an average speed of 1.4GB/s. After exceeding 55% of the capacity, it will enter the Full Merge mode, and the speed will further decrease to an average of 600MB. /s level.

It needs to be emphasized that many people will misunderstand that when the SSD is written to a certain capacity, the SLC Cache will no longer work. In fact, the current SLC Cache strategy is dynamically replenished. The SSD will execute the Merge job in the background when it is idle, and the SLC Cache The data is written back to the TLC space, and then the main controller divides the SLC Cache again in proportion according to the remaining capacity of the SSD, so that the next continuous write speed will return to full capacity, but the less the remaining capacity, the capacity of the SLC Cache will also decrease. Just drop faster when disc.

PCMark 10 Storage test:

The PCMark 10 Storage test simulates the speed of reading and writing programs such as document software, art software, and games on computer storage devices, and can reflect the performance of opening programs or saving files in real use.

In the PCMark 10 Storage test, the KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 2TB NVMe SSD scored 3,430. After combining different usage scenarios, its average Bandwidth is 549.86 MB/s.

3DMark Storage test:

The 3DMark Storage test simulates computer storage devices to read games, record games, install games, save games, etc., and can reflect the game performance of SSDs in real use.

In the 3DMark Storage Benchmark test, the KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 2TB NVMe SSD scored 2,036. After combining different usage scenarios, its average Bandwidth is 348.08 MB/s.

KLEVV CRAS C930 M.2 Gen 4 NVMe SSD

Price: TBD (1TB/2TB)

Editor’s comment:

As a first-line brand in Korea, KLEVV has a good reputation and maintains a low repair rate. There have been no serious disasters. Of course, the price will be slightly higher than that of mainland brands. If you want to buy the flagship Gen 4 SSD, KLEVV CRAS C930 will It’s a good choice.