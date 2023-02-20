According to the survey conducted by Reading Moo, the most commonly used reading devices on the Readmoo e-book platform are still moolnk series readers, accounting for 40% of the total reading time. It can be expected that readers still use readers as the main device for viewing e-books vehicle.

For many years, black-and-white color rendering has been the mainstream for e-book readers. Since the mooInk C color reader test model was launched in Taiwan in 2019, Taiwan readers have increased their attention to color readers. However, due to technical and cost issues , there are still not many choices of color readers on the market, and mooInk C only sold a limited number of 800 units that year. In 2020, the growth will exceed 200%, and in 2022, it will grow by 20% compared with 2021. Based on the above-mentioned factors, the inquiry and demand for color reader products are gradually heating up.

Until April 2022, E Ink announced the launch of the E Ink Kaleido 3 color printing electronic paper module, which has significantly improved in color performance and reading comfort. Feel the upgrade.

In view of this, MooInk also predicts that 2023 will be the first year of color e-book readers, and will be the first to launch the 7.8-inch mooInk Plus 2C color reader equipped with a Kaleido 3 panel in January this year (2023), which is currently only available for pre-order However, what is surprising is that during the International Book Fair, Dumo displayed a variety of mooInk Plus 2C real machines at the booth, and the author also took the opportunity to quickly try it out on the spot.

Vividness increased by 30%, blue light reduced by 60%

mooInk Plus 2C is the first color reader equipped with E Ink Kaleido 3 color electronic paper panel. It uses the principle of RGB color display to make the black and white electronic paper film present a warm and moist color display performance. In terms of color presentation, compared with Compared with the previous generation Kaleido Plus color e-paper panel, the new Kaleido 3 has improved the color vividness by 30%, and the color resolution can reach 150ppi, thereby providing more vivid colors and clear text display effects, which is conducive to rich display The content of the image, such as magazines, picture books, and comics.

Not only that, because E Ink Kaleido 3 is also equipped with a new front light technology “E Ink ComfortGaze”, this technology can reduce the amount of blue light reflected from the surface of the display by adjusting the wavelength, providing better comfort when reading, and the above Compared with the previous generation of light design, it can reduce the amount of blue light by 60%, which can reduce the burden on the eyes for those who have the habit of reading for a long time or at night.

Improved hardware, more flexible operation

In terms of hardware specifications, in order to improve the sensitivity and smoothness of operation, this time mooInk Plus 2C has a built-in 1.8 GHz quad-core processor. At the same time, considering that most color readers are mainly for reading comics and magazines, compared with text books, A volume of comics basically starts from 2 and 30 episodes. Therefore, the built-in storage space is specially increased to 128GB, so that comic lovers have enough capacity to collect the entire set of works. In addition, the buffer parts of the “aluminum-magnesium middle frame” are introduced into the reader , effectively reducing the chance of screen breakage and enhancing durability.

Software functions continue to evolve

This time, MooInk also optimizes and upgrades software functions in response to readers’ feedback, and mooInk Plus 2C will also be equipped with complete new software functions when it leaves the factory, including power saving mode, 4 color modes, overview page, and new “series” filter Items, two new fonts and dormant image settings, etc. have been added.

Although the power saving book is a major feature of the e-book reader, it is an electronic product after all, and there will always be a day when the battery runs out. In order to prolong the battery life of the reader, Dumo has added a “power saving mode” in the reader. When you enable this mode, the system will automatically turn off Wi-Fi and reduce the touch response when you are reading a book. After you exit the reading state, the system will automatically connect back to Wi-Fi and restore the control sensitivity, no additional settings are required .

MooInk also has four built-in color modes for mooInk Plus 2C, allowing readers to freely choose and change their favorite color effects when reading color books. After the author’s on-site trial, the effect of this color mode on photobooks or photobooks is more obvious, especially the different color modes have obvious differences in the color and texture of the character’s skin. big change.

(Dumo indicates that the current four color modes are still in the final adjustment stage, the following color mode comparison chart is for reference only)

mooInk Plus 2C is also equipped with a recently added “Overview” page, where important books and reading target information are displayed first, so that the reading status is clear at a glance.

Added “coriander body, phonetic coriander body”

In order to make the Taiwanese characters in e-books (such as Zuohuo, Yuantou, etc.) fully displayed, Dumo also added a brand new “Xiangxiang font” in the reader to avoid missing characters and inconvenience in typesetting. Added “Phonetic Coriander” to facilitate children to read more books.