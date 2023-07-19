7 ASICS Sneakers You Need to Check Out for Street Photography

Title: ASICS Sneakers Make a Mark in Street Photography: 7 Worth Buying

In recent years, ASICS, the Japanese sneaker brand, has gained immense popularity in the world of street photography. Known for their unique material splicing, vibrant color contrasts, retro designs, and unparalleled comfort, ASICS sneakers have become a go-to choice for many. With an array of styles that are easy to wear and match, it’s no wonder that ASICS sneakers have become the ultimate fashion statement.

To help you navigate through the vast variety of ASICS sneakers available, here is a list of 7 highly recommended options:

1. ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14: These classic running shoes have been reinterpreted with post-millennium aesthetics. With their Arthur gum GEL technology, TRUSSTIC support system, and layered leather and mesh structure, these shoes provide excellent shock absorption and support. Prices range from $6,435 for the black variant to $10,179 for the green variant.

2. ASICS GEL 1090 v2: The GEL-1090 v2 focuses on daily clothing matching with its soft color combinations. Featuring suede patches on a metal-toned upper and a breathable mesh body, these sneakers provide unmatched comfort and fit. Price: $4,985 (gray variant).

3. ASICS GEL-1130: Ideal for entry-level ASICS enthusiasts, the GEL-1130 combines classic Arthur GEL technology, a TRUSSTIC support system, and a sporty appearance. The mesh and PU leather construction adds distinctiveness to the shoe. Prices range from $4,448 for the gray variant (15% off) to $21,005 for the Kith Cream Scarab joint edition.

4. ASICS GEL-NYC: Inspired by iconic buildings in New York City, the GEL-NYC series reimagines three revolutionary ASICS running shoes from the early 2000s. Combining leather and mesh structures, along with a GEL cushioning midsole, these sneakers offer a low-key and stylish look. Prices range from $4,129 for the dark blue variant (20% off) to $5,136 for the charcoal gray variant.

5. ASICS GEL-SONOMA 15-50: Drawing inspiration from off-road shoes, the GEL-SONOMA 15-50 is designed for urban and outdoor activities. The honeycomb mesh upper and suede and leather overlays provide durability and breathability. Prices range from $3,890 (6-fold) for the yellow variant to $4,248 (7% off) for the brown variant.

6. ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 VII: These sneakers are designed for everyday use, offering excellent cushioning and comfort. With their 3D printed upper and emphasized heel wrapping, they excel in both performance and style. Prices range from $4,239 (50% off) for the black + wine red variant to $4,239 (6-fold) for the black + silver variant.

7. ASICS GEL-QUANTUM ZIENTZIA KICO KOSTADINOV: Designed by Kiko Kostadinov, these sneakers boast a unique silhouette, blue, black, and silver color combination, and stitching details. With the SCUTOID GEL technology and a 3D geometric sole structure, these shoes offer optimum cushioning.

ASICS may be considered an underrated brand, but their niche sneakers have won the hearts of the fashion industry with their unique styles and superb craftsmanship.

As ASICS continues to revolutionize the sneaker game, their versatile and stylish designs are sure to leave a lasting impression in the world of street photography and beyond. So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on a pair of ASICS sneakers and step up your fashion game!

