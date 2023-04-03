This is how you use the first few seconds for the success of your video

Thousands of hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute. If you want your videos to rank on YouTube or be successful with your YouTube channel, you need to win over your viewers from the first second of a video. A YouTube intro fulfills several functions at the same time: It creates recognition value for your channel and serves your YouTube branding, gives a foretaste of the content and generates interest to continue watching. So make sure that your elaborately produced videos are watched to the end and make the best use of the first few seconds with a successful intro. Our tips will help you to achieve this:

1. Pay attention to the quality

The quality of your YouTube intro must be at least as good as the rest of the video. So you should produce an intro that looks professional. Camtasia’s editor and our TechSmith assets and templates can make your job easier. This guide will show you how to produce a high-quality intro from start to finish.

2. Keep it short

Let’s be honest: The human attention span has suffered in the daily flood of media offers. Between January 2020 and March 2021 alone, the abandonment rate of YouTube users increased from 38 percent to 52 percent. So your intro should be as short as possible. A few seconds are enough to mention your brand or channel name and briefly outline the content of the video. You don’t have to and shouldn’t repeat all the details of the video, just revealing enough to give your viewers enough reasons to keep watching. As a rule of thumb, try to keep your intro under 15 seconds, because nobody wants to wait longer for a 2-minute YouTube video such as a tutorial.

3. Intro and YouTube channel must match

Most YouTube channels have a theme that will help you attract viewers and subscribers. Your YouTube channel should be overall cohesive and consistent with this focus. This also applies to the intro. If your YouTube videos are generally more serious, an overly humorous intro would be inappropriate and would rather put off your users. In addition to the sound, the overall design is of course also important, from the choice of color to the design, voice and sound.

4. The first impression counts

You must not neglect a millisecond at the beginning of the video. Many YouTubers put their branding and the name of their YouTube channel at the center of the intros because they suspect that this will increase the recognition value and success of their videos. But that’s only half the truth: the main goal of a YouTube intro is to convince viewers to keep watching. And you can only do that if you show your users how valuable the video is to them. What important questions do you answer in it? What exclusive content can you offer that doesn’t exist anywhere else? On the other hand, intros that start with loud music, annoying sound or an excited speaker are a deterrent for many users.

5. Be authentic

You can also make a good first impression if your intro is authentic. Show your personality and create a personal bond with your users. Don’t pretend to be someone you are not. This is ultimately transparent and can have a negative impact on your user numbers.

6. Build on recognition

You don’t have to re-produce every intro for a YouTube video. On the contrary: Make your work easier by using the same parts of the intro over and over again. This can be, for example, the display of the channel name, the intro music or your greeting. All you have to do is adjust the video’s topic or title and a short content preview.

7. Use statistics and feedback and stay on the ball

You don’t build a successful YouTube channel in a few days. Even if your views aren’t very high at first, don’t give up, but keep at it. Use the statistics in your YouTube account to find out what your users like most and how long they watch your videos. Find out when an intro works well and where there might be problems. User comments can also help you here. In addition to the online community, you should also not forget friends and colleagues: Before publishing an intro or video, ask for feedback and be open to criticism and suggestions for changes.