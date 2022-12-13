Home Technology 7 finalists for the acceleration program of the Sella group
Technology

There are 117 candidate projects to participate in “Metaverse 4 Finance”, the first Italian Web3 acceleration program promoted by the Sella group and created by its Venture Incubator dpixel in collaboration with the Global Partner VISA. The objective of the initiative is to identify and support the growth of national and international startups for the development of innovative, economically sustainable, inclusive and secure solutions and technologies, in the context of the metaverse applied to finance.

The candidates

The 117 projects presented come from 26 countries of the world: in detail 37 from Italy, 11 from the United States, 6 from the United Kingdom, 5 from India, 3 from Germany while the remaining applications come, among others, from Argentina, Canada, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Australia. In the final phase, the ideas of 7 startups were selected which concern, in particular, financial solutions based on decentralized finance architecture, “crypto as a service” solutions for B2B, decentralized metaverses and hybrid Web2 and Web3 open banking solutions.

And the finalists

Seven finalist projects, including:

Crypto MateBuenos Aires (Argentina) and Vilnius (Latvia): a crypto “as a service” platform that helps SMEs explore and build crypto services through simple Plug & Play APIs, overcoming technological, regulatory and operational complexities.

DexyMiami (USA): a hybrid neobank because it combines the advantages of the crypto and web3 world with those of the traditional bank, bringing the best of both worlds to mass adoption.

