Make your daily work easier with screen videos

With screen recordings, so-called screencasts, workflows can be excellently explained and documented or communication enhanced. But screencasting is also an important method for archiving important information. We have compiled a list for you here of where screen videos are frequently used at work and are particularly helpful.

1. Use screencasts to demonstrate computer workflows

Processes or activities on the computer are difficult to describe in words. Pure text instructions are often imprecise or can be misunderstood. If you would like to explain the use of new computer software or the function of a website, then simply use a screencast: Carry out the individual work steps on the screen and record a video. If necessary, add text explanations, arrows or numbering afterwards to enhance the screencast. Sound complicated? But it is not. With a simple screencast software like Snagit, anyone can successfully capture and edit a screen capture. Are you a bit more demanding in the subsequent video production and would you like e.g. B. Add audio or effects, then record your screencast with Camtasia.

Screencasts are not only very user-friendly because they visually demonstrate what needs to be done on the screen. They also make your work easier in the long term: Instead of describing the same processes over and over again or answering the same questions, you have a video ready that your colleagues can watch if necessary.

2. Record a video call in Zoom, Teams or Google Meet as a screencast

Important discussions are taking place via video call more and more frequently these days, whether within the company with team colleagues and supervisors or as an expert interview. The applications Zoom, Skype, Teams and Google Meet are currently particularly popular for video calls, which enable us to communicate with each other worldwide and to see our counterparts. Record important video calls as a screencast, for example to record agreements or to incorporate an interview into a film or video later. Read our tips and guides on how to screencast video calls and what to look out for when it comes to lighting and audio recording.

3. Record PowerPoint presentations as a screencast

You can hardly do without them at work: PowerPoint presentations, they are loved and hated at the same time. Do you need to convey certain content over and over again in presentations? Then save yourself the time investment. Instead, record a screen video of your PowerPoint presentation or consistent presentation content and use the video flexibly. You can also quickly and easily upload and distribute your presentation in video format on platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo or screencast.com.

4. Use screencasts to preserve knowledge and document processes

When long-serving employees retire, there must be no gaps in knowledge. Use screencasts to preserve the knowledge of skilled workers and experts and to guarantee knowledge transfer. But recurring workflows and processes can also be documented very well with screencasts. Record employees at work on the screen and have them explain step-by-step what they are doing. The documentation of workflows is extremely important and helpful for the training of new employees and the handover of tasks.

5. Record a live video stream as a screencast

Whether on YouTube or Instagram – live streams are becoming increasingly important in today’s communication and marketing. Companies are also increasingly using live streams, for example during events or to reach employees at different locations at the same time. You can record such a video live stream as a screencast in order to preserve the content permanently. For example, you can record a lecture or webinar via live stream in order to put it online later. Or you can record a company meeting via live stream to capture operational agreements or to share the screencast with employees who were unable to attend the meeting. Recording a live stream video is not as complicated as it might sound. Just follow our guide to record a streaming video.

6. Use screencasts for a personal introduction

A video is more personal than an email or a phone call. You can show your own personal touch and, for example, introduce yourself to a customer with a screencast. If you record your face with the web camera and show it in a small window, it creates trust and promotes personal relationships. In addition, your customer can watch the video when it suits him – this is not always the case with a telephone call. And: At the same time, you visually present your skills and abilities instead of just describing them.

7. Write a project report as a screencast

“How is your project progressing?” The answer may not be a problem for you, but a long textual explanation via email wastes valuable time. And perhaps your carefully written report of facts and figures will end up being overlooked or only superficially read. Instead, use a screencast for your project report. Show important materials, graphics, data sheets and analyzes on the computer and present your project results on the screen. Present your screencast video at the next meeting or send it to bosses and colleagues. Recording a short video of the project results can be even faster than writing a long email. And attention is guaranteed.