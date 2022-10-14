[Special Report]HUAWEI released the new HarmonyOS 3.0 intelligent system earlier, bringing many new functions such as “Universal Card”, “Privacy Center”, and enhanced version of “Hyper Terminal”, simplifying daily operations and bringing one touch Instant convenience. It is believed that HarmonyOS 3.0 will be launched in Hong Kong with HUAWEI Mate 50 series mobile phones at a later time. This time, I will be the first to preview the new system with you. How useful!

Universal card changes with you

Many people like the card function, but it is easy to get confused when the number is too large. HarmonyOS 3.0 allows users to push and stack cards of the same size, or combine service cards, system buttons, shortcuts, etc. into one large card, thereby freeing up more desktop space. In addition, HarmonyOS 3.0 allows you to customize the card style, you can choose the size, color and shape of the card, you can also add text and stickers to help the card “dress up”!

Type color page

When the mobile phone was first purchased, the number of programs was relatively small, and it was easy to find the App. However, as the number increased, the pages became scattered, and it became more and more difficult to find and classify. HarmonyOS 3.0 redesigned the desktop layout, which can be divided into categories according to the functions of the program, such as paging life, social networking, food, and transportation, and it is naturally much easier to find a topic on a page. In addition, you can also paginate by color, programs and cards are automatically classified according to color, with various theme desktops, neat and beautiful!

Self-generated avatar

The production of virtual avatars by intelligent systems is not new, but in many cases, facial features and clothing need to be adjusted gradually, which takes time and lacks similarity. HarmonyOS 3.0 supports the new AI face pinching algorithm, which can accurately identify different facial features and quickly create realistic avatars for users. The avatar can be used as a HUAWEI ID avatar, and you can use the Xiaoyi input method to form different emoticons, making it more fun to interact with friends!

One-click coding for privacy

Although urbanites are accustomed to sharing, it does not mean that they have to “spread their belly” to let people see their privacy arbitrarily, so HarmonyOS 3.0 strengthens the relevant security. First of all, if you want to cover sensitive information when sharing pictures, you can click “AI Privacy Protection”, then the system will automatically identify sensitive information and perform one-click coding. Users can also use the “Picture Privacy Protection” function to completely erase information such as the location, time, and equipment used in the picture to avoid privacy leakage.

Privacy protection is more secure

The new version of “Privacy Center” can instantly view the permissions and access records of sensitive information such as programs, locations, cameras, microphones, contacts, media and files for the past 7 days, and provides lock screen and high-frequency data access times, and the data is completely transparent. . The “Application Control Center” controls the risky programs, and the programs under control will be prohibited from popping up in the background, and the authorization to read contacts, call records, calendars, text messages and device messages is restricted. “Security Center” helps block harassment, kill viruses, check network security and identify malicious programs, creating a comprehensive security environment.

Hyperterminal liter compatible

The “Hyper Terminal” of HarmonyOS 2.0 allows users to “pull and connect” different devices in the most simple and intuitive way. HarmonyOS 3.0 is further enhanced by adding more collaborative devices, including monitors, printers, watches, smart glasses, etc. After the mobile phone is connected, it will automatically connect to the latter network, and then answer incoming calls on the big screen or make calls on the Internet. In addition, HarmonyOS 3.0 supports users to temporarily store pictures, documents, texts and other information to the transfer station, drag and drop and share them between different programs or devices, which greatly improves work efficiency.

Performance upgrade to reduce power consumption

The so-called “the world‘s martial arts is only fast but not broken”, the system response speed greatly affects the user’s operating experience. The smoothness of HarmonyOS 3.0 has been upgraded again, the program startup is 7% faster; the program response is 14% faster; the page sliding is 18% smoother, and the overall operation is faster and more refreshing. For games with high demand, the new system can reduce GPU load through pixel-level inter-frame prediction technology, reduce graphics rendering power consumption by 11% compared with the previous generation, and reduce 23% compared with similar systems, making game battery life longer!

Conclusion: Realizing Smart and Safe Mobile Services

To sum up, the upgrade of HarmonyOS 3.0 has achieved various optimizations, such as the interface has become more orderly, the privacy of individuals and systems has been improved, the connection between hyperterminal devices is intuitive and practical, and at the same time, the smoothness of operation and battery life have been improved. Endurance, bring users a smarter and safer mobile service!