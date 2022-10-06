In the game, players hunt with an organ tool called “Tang Zhen”, an ancient technique that can create very flexible and creative hunting grounds to deal with powerful beasts. “Tangjin” can be the type that is built immediately in battle, combined to create a new “Tangjin”, or the type that uses many different materials to build hunting grounds.

The combat system of this work combines a variety of highly flexible actions. In addition to the actions of sprinting, jumping, fighting, and sliding that are currently available in action games, the action performance can be further improved through the Tang Jin system. The monsters in this work are a fusion of animals and the power of nature, which can attack and hunt players with various actions that real animals cannot. Players will experience a new way of fighting that is different from the Warriors series or other hunting games.

This game uses the regional world system. Although it is not an open world, each separate area has a large area, and players can actively explore it like an open world.