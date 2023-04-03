Do you already use screenshots to save important content or for creative purposes?

Many of us spend a lot of time in front of screens every day, be it at work on the computer screen or in our free time on a tablet or smartphone. As diverse as the digital content we deal with today is, screenshots can be used in a variety of ways. With a screenshot, we capture what we are currently seeing on the screen as an image. We take a shot, i.e. a photo of our screen. We have collected practical applications for screenshots that can make your life easier, both professionally and privately.

1. Save online bookings or orders as a screenshot

Ordering goods or booking trips is now largely done online. Once you have completed an order, you can quickly save the confirmation as a screenshot and do not have to wait for a confirmation email to arrive, which may end up in the spam folder.

In addition, online orders are not always error-free. If you are unsure during an order process whether it was really successful, then quickly take a screenshot so that problems can be solved more easily later.

Sometimes it can also happen that new windows, in which, for example, purchased tickets are displayed, do not open correctly. Use screenshots to quickly save order or job numbers in such cases and to be able to retrieve your tickets again.

Quickly save booking or order confirmations as screenshots.

2. Capture error messages or software issues as screenshots

Many of us are familiar with computer error messages and software problems. If we cannot solve these problems on our own, we turn to IT experts or online forums for help. Describing such computer problems in text alone is difficult, takes a long time, and is often imprecise and difficult to understand.

Screenshots, on the other hand, show exactly what you see on the screen and record the exact wording and location of the error message. A screenshot is therefore an important tool, as it precisely depicts the problem, making it easier to diagnose the problem and find a solution.

Save error messages on the computer as a screenshot to record the problem precisely.

3. Enrich step-by-step instructions and visual explanations with screenshots

Long story short? It’s shorter with screenshots. If you want to explain step-by-step how to navigate through a website, fill out a form or use software in a guide, then screenshots are the best way to do it. Take screenshots of each step or page, adding numbers and text annotations as needed to explain exactly what to do and where. It’s easy with a tool like Snagit: not only can you use it to create any screen capture or screen video. In the Snagit editor, you can also edit your screenshots in a user-friendly way, insert callouts, lists or text and save the screenshot in various image formats.

Use the Snagit editor to prepare your screenshots.

4. Use screenshots for video and web content thumbnails

Screenshots can also be used to distribute moving images: If you want to share a YouTube video or a film online, for example, it works even better with a preview image. Automatically generated thumbnails of videos do not always meet our expectations. With a screenshot you can choose exactly which scene you want to show in the preview image. You can then upload this preview image to social media channels such as Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and send it along with the video link.

But screenshots are also very suitable for advertising web content such as blog articles, picture galleries or new websites. Simply combine a screenshot of the web content with the link you wish to share and attention is guaranteed. As always, a picture says more than a thousand words.

5. Send directions as screenshots

Do you sometimes have trouble sharing directions on Google Maps or other map apps? Then try a screenshot next time. First find the destination or route on the digital map and take a screenshot of it. You can edit the screenshot further or send and share it straight away. It’s that easy.

6. Use screenshots as a reminder and to save interesting products

Are you scrolling the web and finding a product here and there that you like or content that you find interesting? It’s easy to forget exactly what that was and on which website you found it. Instead of saving or copying the link and emailing it each time, you can easily take screenshots of what you find on the web. This gives you a memory aid and you can quickly find the product or content again later. Screenshots are also excellent for drawing friends’ attention to specific products or content.

7. Get creative with screenshots

Of course, we don’t want to deprive you of the most important use of screenshots in today’s digital world: memes. Everywhere online we come across images from well-known videos or films that are accompanied by funny or ironic comments. Try it yourself: Take a screenshot of a video and add text or speech bubbles. Maybe your meme will become the next viral internet hit.