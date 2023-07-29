Title: 7 Reasons Why You Should Switch from Spotify to Apple Music

Subtitle: Haven’t tried Apple Music and been carried away by Spotify for years? Today is a good time to change your streaming service.

Switching from Spotify to Apple Music is the best thing that can happen to you. Apple Music, the closest competitor to Spotify, offers a range of features that make it one of the most interesting music streaming services available.

Apple Music may have fewer paying subscribers compared to Spotify, but it has added numerous functions over the past eight years, making it a compelling choice for users of both Apple and other platforms. Even if you own an Android mobile device, you can still switch to Apple Music by downloading the app and signing up with an Apple ID.

Here are 7 convincing reasons why you should consider Apple Music:

1. Music without quality loss: Apple Music offers high fidelity lossless music, which is especially enjoyable when connected to wired headphones or speakers. Spotify has been promising this feature for a long time but has yet to deliver it.

2. Spatial audio, an extraordinary experience: With Apple Music, you can experience spatial audio, which creates a surround sound effect, making you feel like you’re in the middle of a live performance. This feature is available on various Apple devices and selected Beats headphones.

3. The real karaoke in the palm of your hand: Apple Music recently added a real karaoke mode, allowing users to have a fully interactive and timed karaoke experience. You can tap the microphone button and sing along while adjusting the volume of the vocals.

4. SharePlay: Share your favorite songs, albums, or playlists with friends who also have an iPhone or iPad using SharePlay. This feature allows you to listen to music together and add songs from your friends to the queue.

5. Online radio stations: Apple Music offers a range of live radio stations, including Apple Music Radio 1. These stations cater to different music genres, and you can also search for radio stations from around the world.

6. Easy transition: If you have a collection of CDs or MP3s stored on your Mac or Windows PC, you can simply drag and drop them into the Apple Music app to add them to your library.

7. Apple Music Classical: Apple Music has a dedicated app called Apple Music Classical, which offers a vast catalog of classical music. This app makes it easier to discover and enjoy classical compositions compared to other platforms.

By offering these unique features, Apple Music aims to compete with Spotify and other streaming services. Although it currently has fewer paid subscribers than Spotify, Apple’s streaming service is on the right track. As more users discover the advantages of Apple Music, we may see a shift in the balance of subscribers in the coming years.

So, if you haven’t already, consider making the switch to Apple Music and join the conversation about the future of music streaming.

