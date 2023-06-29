7 tips for the perfect application

The application is the ticket to your dream job. But how should an application be structured? What information goes on the resume? picture or no picture? And how can I position myself for HR managers beyond my application?

In our little 1×1 for a successful application, we reveal what really matters in the application.

1. Less is more

HR professionals are often under time pressure. Therefore, application documents should be concentrated on the essentials. The rule of thumb is: as little as possible, as much as necessary. Above all, it is important to put the right qualifications and the corresponding professional experience, which have a clear connection to the job advertisement, in the foreground.

This applies in particular to the CV, the central application tool: primary school education, information on parents, religion or hobbies, none of this is absolutely necessary today.

2. The overall picture decides

The anti-discrimination law, which is intended to prevent discrimination, now also allows applications without a photo. Some companies even explicitly ask for it. A professional application photo certainly makes a good impression. Everyone should decide for themselves what they feel most comfortable with.

3. Motivation and personal touch

It is true that companies today sometimes do without the usual cover letter for job applications. However, the cover letter can make a difference to the other applications and tip the scales, especially in today’s world – in addition to the necessary qualifications and a transparent CV.

Tip: This is not about expressing your own individuality. Rather, it is about whether the motivation and personality of the applicant fit the company and its culture. Emotions can be conveyed in a cover letter in particular and it can be emphasized why you want to work for this company.

4. That or that?

Incorrect applications suggest a lack of respect! It is better to have several corrections or a second person look at it. Typing errors, incorrect addresses or (very badly) misspelled company or personal names often automatically mean the end.

5. Honest courage to gap

A complete CV is considered proof of work motivation, solidity and reliability. Unemployed periods of more than two months, on the other hand, are a shortcoming: they are no longer considered disreputable, but they want to be justified.

A bumpy career start, a lengthy job search and the three months in Australia after a breakup – it is important to deal with gaps in your CV openly and honestly: Today even professional failure is considered an enrichment! HR professionals, on the other hand, react sensitively when concealing or deceiving, for example by providing imprecise information about employment times.

6. Know the online pitfalls

Applications are now processed via online forms or apps, especially for larger companies. E-mail applications or even postal letters of application are considered old school.

But the brave new online world also has its pitfalls: If the information is incomplete, such as text fields that have not been filled out or attachments are missing, the application often falls through the cracks.

Important: All fields must be filled out and attachments uploaded correctly. These should be saved in PDF format, if possible as a collective document with a maximum file size of 5 MB. To avoid technical problems, it is best not to send ZIP files.

7. A coherent personality profile on all platforms

The detailed work for HR managers often consists of comparing the online profiles of applicants with their application documents. Xing and LinkedIn profiles should therefore be up-to-date and consistent with identical photos.

Contradictory content quickly becomes a killer.

Tip: Google also makes private pages visible. Anyone presenting themselves as a sore thumb or party animal on their Facebook or Instagram accounts fuels the suspicion of a lack of professionalism.

