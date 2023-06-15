Home » 70% of earnings to streamers, but watch out for Prime
Following the story of sponsored content on Twitch, the time has come for actual news for the well-known purple platform. In fact, the Partner Plus program has been announced, which will bring the profit sharing to 70%. for streamers who will meet certain requirements.

In this regard, on the official Twitch portal the eligibility criteria for the program are identified in the need to “maintain at least 350 periodic subscriptions paid for three consecutive months“. Once this period is exceeded, the channel involved will automatically be subscribed for the following 12 months. It therefore does not matter if a channel subsequently falls below the threshold of 350 subscriptions, even if the question clearly “repeats” every 12 months.

When will it all start? Twitch has formalized that the date on which the Partner Plus program will be launched (which in Italy is referred to as “the partner program Plus“) will be on October 1, 2023. This means that Twitch channels that manage to meet the requirements in July, August and September 2023 will then become part of the whole. The profiles involved will in any case receive a notification.

But what benefits does it offer in detail the new Partner Plus program? “Gstreamers who join the Plus partner program will receive a 70/30 share of the net revenues of the subscriptions (recurring monthly subscriptions and gift subscriptions revenues), for 12 months up to $100,000“, reads the official Twitch website.

But be careful: as noted by sources such as The Verge, as well as as read directly in the official Twitch FAQ, Prime memberships are not valid for the purpose of counting Partner Plus program requirements.

