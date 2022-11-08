An investment fund dedicated to start-ups in the mature phase, which already has 150 million euros in endowment, with the aim of a total collection of 700 million euros.
These are the first coordinates with which Cdp Venture Capital, the venture capital arm of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, today launched Large Ventures. The fund has an initial endowment of euro 150 million, fully subscribed by Cdp equity, to which a further 50 million of the co-investment fund must be added for the co-investment.
Large Ventures is the first venture capital instrument on the Italian market entirely dedicated to already structured companies, which are preparing to face a leap on an international scale and which need to raise capital of significant size to increase competitiveness and define concrete expansion policies. . Large Ventures will be led by Mario Branciforti.
With this new investment tool, CDP venture capital, which already operates on the market through ten investment funds focused on all stages of the life cycle of startups, also completes the last segment, the one characterized by greater maturity, in which startups become scaleups and must implement development plans in order to increase their size in terms of organization, market and business.