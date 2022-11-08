An investment fund dedicated to start-ups in the mature phase, which already has 150 million euros in endowment, with the aim of a total collection of 700 million euros.

These are the first coordinates with which Cdp Venture Capital, the venture capital arm of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, today launched Large Ventures. The fund has an initial endowment of euro 150 million, fully subscribed by Cdp equity, to which a further 50 million of the co-investment fund must be added for the co-investment.