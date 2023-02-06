75% of children between the ages of six and nine already use a smartphone. Percentage that rises to 96% in the age group between 10 and 13 years. A third of them do it in total autonomy, away from the gaze of their parents, who use parental controls in 36% of cases. A research conducted by SWG for Italian Tech and Telefono Azzurro sheds light on the use of smartphones by younger people, analyzing their habits and risks. The complete result of the research will be presented tomorrow 7 February in the Chamber of Deputies on the occasion of Internet Safer Day, the world day for online safety, promoted by Telefono Azzurro and Italian Tech, the GEDI Group’s vertical study on technology.

72% consider the smartphone a positive innovation

SWG’s analysis reveals that 3 out of 5 Italians believe that the smartphone is a positive innovation. A tool that overall has improved our lives. Most widespread belief among Generation Z (72%), but which is also agreed by the majority of adults. Lights. But also some shadows. Like those concerning privacy and the risk that the use of devices leads to a decline in mental well-being. Focus also on “nomophobia”, or the fear of being disconnected and without one’s telephone, would affect 2 out of 5 Italians with a higher incidence among workers and those living in large cities.

Smartphone abuse among young people exists and is recognized by all generations. Starting with adults. However, Gen Z young people (i.e. those born between the mid-1990s and the 1910s) are divided in their assessment of the phenomenon: 38% consider it “an excessive reaction to a phenomenon that adults fail to understand”, explains the research; almost the same percentage of those who instead denounce “an abuse among their peers” (39%). Still according to the more senior age groups, the alarm among young people would above all concern the difficulty in socializing and the ability to express oneself and argue.

Is the smartphone “like cocaine”?

If the smartphone can be considered “like cocaine”, taking up the comparison contained in the circular from the Ministry of Education to Schools accompanied by a study by the Senate on the harmful effects of smartphones on young people, 85% of public opinion answers that the problem it exists but it is a mistake to think that it is only for young people. Two-thirds of the problem should be scaled down and young people treated with more respect. And perhaps behind these words there is a fear of the future that adults do not understand (55%, +11 among Gen Z).