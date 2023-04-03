You know OnlyFans: pay, click, and then watch photos and videos behind the paywall. A veritable economy has developed around the platform for the “content creators”, who are often and happily referred to in very general terms. But it’s no secret that behind the payment barrier it’s quite often about porn content, from which actors can sometimes make a good living. The Viennese startup Neolime, which now appears under the Maloum brand, wants to do better than OnlyFans.

The Viennese company of the founders Jonas Aspetzberger, Tobias Mittendorfer and Florian Gruber has been on the road with relevant online portals such as Pixerie, Buxerie or Feeterie and has already gained some online experience in the business with fetish (worn underwear, feet) and nude photos . But now the new brand Maloum is about creating a larger platform for “any form of sexual preferences”. The older, existing portals are to be replaced and deliver traffic to the new main portal. This has now inspired a whole series of Austrian business angels, who together raise 750,000 euros.

Christiane Holzinger (CEO of 360° Business Planner GmbH), Storebox founder Johannes Braith, business angel Gernot Singer, Patrick Funke (ROI Ventures), Eva Ogriseg (CEO of the tyrolean business angel network) and Alexander Brix, among others, will be on board Head of Ops at Canva Europe. Investor Andreas Kupke has been on board since February 2022 and is now listed as a “founding investor”.

What should Maloum do better than OnlyFans? We want to address two problems. “There is no discovery feed on OnlyFans like there is on Instagram or TikTok. As a fan, you first have to discover creators on other platforms like TikTok or Instagram and then hope that they have an OnlyFans link in their link tree,” says Mitterndorfer on Trending Topics. “We will have an AI-based discovery feed that will suggest exactly the content that suits your preferences. So you can discover creators and content on the platform, then directly consume the content and interact with other creators and fans.”

OnlyFans: But no porn ban after agreement with banks

80/20 revenue share with the content makers

After all, this discovery function should also help those who fabricate the content. “Without a large community on another platform, nobody will find me on OnlyFans because there is no discovery function,” says Mittendorfer. “With our feed, we help you to build up a fan base directly on our platform. We deliver your content directly to fans who match your content based on their user behavior.” Also interesting: It’s not just about porn and fetish content, the Viennese startup also wants to provide information about sexuality. It is also possible for users to subscribe to content from educators or sex therapists. Keyword subscription: After the subscription period has expired, the subscription is automatically extended by the period for which it was originally taken out – users should be careful here so as not to grope into an extension unintentionally.

The content makers can display selected content as an appetizer in this feed for free. In order to earn money, they can offer exclusive content as part of a paid subscription. “The creators determine the subscription price themselves,” says Maloum. Anyway: 80 percent of the income stays with the creators, 20 percent goes to the company Neolime as the operator of the platform. Another interesting approach: Physical products can also be sold via a web shop.

When it comes to age control, Maloum is not particularly strict on the fan site – an email address and a date of birth (older than 18) is sufficient. The situation is stricter for the creators who publish the partially adult content on the platform – they not only have to prove their entrepreneurial status with suitable proof (e.g. UID number), but the identity and age of all people depicted in the content are also checked, to ensure that all persons depicted are of legal age.